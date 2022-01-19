For the second year in a row, about a quarter of Dubuque voters will have the chance to head to the polls in late winter to vote on a new ward representative for their part of town.
Then, four weeks later, they will vote again.
This time, it’s a Ward 4 City Council seat that needs filling, brought about by Brad Cavanagh’s successful bid to ascend from council member to mayor.
And more than two candidates have filed for the vacancy, triggering the need for the primary. Katy Wethal most recently filed, joining Tim Flynn and Erik Kronstedt. One more person has indicated plans to run, and the filing period runs through Feb. 4.
So, Ward 4 residents will be asked to cast ballots twice — once in a March 1 primary and once in a special election to be held on March 29.
It shouldn’t have to be this way.
Last year, it was a Ward 1 special election in which the same thing happened. More than two candidates filed, so a primary was held to narrow the field before bringing voters out again a month later to choose a winner.
Fewer than 1,000 voters turned out for the primary and fewer than 1,400 for the special election. And the results looked pretty much the same. Susan Farber was elected with 51.1% of the vote. In the primary, 52.6% of voters supported her.
In October, a primary was triggered in two city races: at-large council seat and mayor.
In the at-large primary, incumbent Ric Jones collected 51.9% of votes cast for the four people listed on the ballot. In the other primary, Cavanagh collected 51.6% of votes cast for the five mayoral candidates.
In the general election four weeks later, Jones collected 57% of votes cast for one of the two candidates listed on the ballot while Cavanagh collected 61.5% of such votes.
It makes one wonder if two elections are necessary. It’s a question that we should be asking even if the results of both weren’t so similar.
Jenny Hillary, deputy commissioner of elections for Dubuque County, said the primary election last February cost about $10,000 to conduct. At more than 10 bucks per vote, there has to be a better way. And that says nothing of the time, energy and planning on the part of elections officials, poll workers, candidates and voters.
One approach would be to go to a runoff system. Hold the election with as many candidates as file. If one candidate receives a majority of votes — more than all other candidates combined — then said candidate is the winner. If not, the top two vote-getters participate in a runoff election. Such a change at the local level likely would result in one election instead of two in most cases. It might boost voter turnout for the first (only?) election. And even if there is a runoff, nobody is out anything more than under our current system.
Here’s another option: When it comes to local, nonpartisan races, just hold one election, winner takes all.
It works for school board elections. In 2011, 11 people ran for four seats on the Dubuque Community School Board. The top four vote-getters got the seats. Fair and square. The same approach could work for the City Council.
For decades, Iowa school board elections were held in September of odd-numbered years, and City Council elections were held two months later. Citizens — and this Editorial Board — long asked, why not combine the two and save money?
Elections officials in Iowa resisted the change, saying it would be confusing because it would require multiple different ballots depending on where voters live.
But eventually, state law was changed, and in 2019, Iowa communities had their first attempt at running combined elections for city councils and school boards. Guess what? It worked out just fine.
The 2019 Dubuque City Council election also had a primary contest. That October primary cost about $12,000 to eliminate just one candidate from each of two wards.
Both of the winning candidates from the primary took more than 70% of the vote in the November contest.
In both cases — and in a majority of past local contests — one election would have been sufficient to declare a clear winner. It’s time to stop spending thousands of dollars to eliminate one or two candidates, some of whom would be long shots.