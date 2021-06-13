In recent years, the Wisconsin Public Service Commission and local governments have approved several renewable energy projects after extensive consideration and review. These projects generate clean and affordable power and provide significant benefits to local communities across the state of Wisconsin.
Every large-scale renewable energy project creates hundreds of construction jobs, boosts local businesses and increases economic activity in rural areas. This includes land lease payments that can help farmers keep their land in the family by providing guaranteed income for decades.
Unfortunately, every week farmers go out of business in Wisconsin. Renewable energy projects are a way to help farming families stay operating through difficult economic conditions. If farmers want to voluntarily participate in a renewable energy project, why should they be denied that opportunity? It is their land and they know best how to take care of it.
Renewable energy projects also provide additional money for local communities. While projects can vary in size, they often bring in several hundred thousand dollars in new revenue per year for counties and towns that host them. These projects can be lifelines for communities that provide decades of stable support for schools, roads, fire departments and other essential public services.
Fundamentally, these projects provide opportunities to help farmers stay in business, increase revenue for vital community services and create hundreds of quality jobs at a time when they are needed most. Rural communities across southwest Wisconsin stand to gain significantly when renewable energy projects are developed and approved.