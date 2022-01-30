In Iowa and across the country, attempts by parents and some politicians to ban a variety of books for different reasons have become increasingly common over the past year. Political debates have erupted over what reading materials should be allowed in classrooms and school libraries. And sadly, book banning is as American as racism and demonizing immigrants.
But this new salvo in the current culture wars seems different. It’s hateful, vengeful, and authoritarian. The American Library Association, champions of free access to books and information, launched Banned Books Week in 1982 to celebrate the freedom to read. Libraries, bookstores, publishers and teachers across the country use this week, typically in September, to highlight great books that people have banned and to spark a discussion about censorship.
As a librarian for more than 20 years, I have taken seriously my oath to provide open access to the marketplace of ideas. These latest threats by our state lawmakers to write legislation to penalize teachers and libraries for maintaining access to the marketplace of ideas is chilling. It should concern you, too. It should make you very uncomfortable.
My latest quandary about concerns with children’s reading materials has me wondering, “What are young people finding in a book in their school library that they cannot already easily find on their cell phones?” What is the difference here? Books tend to at least provide a more complex and complete view and most times a well-researched point of view of any given topic. That is more than you get on the internet.
I think it has everything to do with not wanting to feel uncomfortable. Is it uncomfortable how many times the “N” word was used in the “Adventures of Huckleberry Finn? Yes! And, for the record, it was 219 times in 366 pages. But, it was how people really spoke back then. It is real and horrifying, and students need to be aware of how horrible it was. Students need to remember things like the Holocaust and understand that our treatment of others has not always been good.
Depriving young people of those conversations does not prepare them for the world they will someday navigate as a contributing member of their community, as an employee or employer, as a spouse or parent. They should be uncomfortable sometimes.
Being uncomfortable can be a good thing. It means we are recognizing an issue. If a book is making people have serious discussions about certain topics, then the author has done his or her job.
Along with learning to be comfortable with being uncomfortable, everyone’s perspectives should matter and be represented in the democratic process. A library should offer diverse materials so people can draw their own conclusions.
I think an often-cited quote from librarian Jo Godwin sums up how we should think about libraries: “A truly great library contains something in it to offend everyone.”
Being uncomfortable is not terminal. Ideas cannot hurt you, but ignorance can and sometimes does. Our state legislators are proving that point during the current legislative session.
Book banning, and threatening to create laws to throw in jail teachers who teach subjects that make you uncomfortable, using state power to punish a minority group and undermining the public education system, are not the sort of actions you would expect from democratic institutions. The thought of that should also make you really uncomfortable.