Predictably, North Korea has rejected an offer from the South Korean government of economic aid in return for nuclear disarmament. South Korea’s new President Yoon Suk-yeol initially made the suggestion during his inauguration in May. On Aug. 15, he advanced the proposal in a speech.

In a switch from customary practice, North Korea leader Kim Jong-un did not reply. Rather, his sister Kim Yo-jong, also a senior party official in the government, on Aug. 19 rejected the offer.

Cyr is the author of “After the Cold War — American Foreign Policy, Europe and Asia.” Email: arthuri.cyr@gmail.com.

