I thoroughly enjoyed Executive Editor Amy Gilligan’s Jan. 7 article sharing what she read in 2022. In fact, I am now deep into “The Boys” by Ron and Clint Howard and it is a fun book!

I have normally concentrated on reading history, especially biographies, but I have in the past enjoyed some great fiction, like “Shogun,” by James Clavell, J.R.R. Tolkien’s “Lord of the Rings” trilogy, the “Sacket” series by Louis L’Amour, and my all-time favorite, “Harris and Me” by Gary Paulsen. Trying to stay up to date with current issues and trends, I wanted to share my reading list. I must say I read some exceptional books over the last year.

Recommended for you

Mike Van Milligen has served as Dubuque’s city manager since 1993.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.