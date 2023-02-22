I thoroughly enjoyed Executive Editor Amy Gilligan’s Jan. 7 article sharing what she read in 2022. In fact, I am now deep into “The Boys” by Ron and Clint Howard and it is a fun book!
I have normally concentrated on reading history, especially biographies, but I have in the past enjoyed some great fiction, like “Shogun,” by James Clavell, J.R.R. Tolkien’s “Lord of the Rings” trilogy, the “Sacket” series by Louis L’Amour, and my all-time favorite, “Harris and Me” by Gary Paulsen. Trying to stay up to date with current issues and trends, I wanted to share my reading list. I must say I read some exceptional books over the last year.
“The Innovators, How a Group of Hackers, Geniuses, and Geeks Created the Digital Revolution” by Walter Isaacson — a fascinating book about the spirit of innovation.
“Leadership in Turbulent Times” by Doris Kearns Goodwin — This book describes four Presidents (Abraham Lincoln, Teddy Roosevelt, Franklin Roosevelt and Lyndon Johnson) as they led the country through a crisis. I believe the most impact this book had on me was to help me appreciate there is no one leadership style, there is not one set of life experiences that will help a person lead.
“The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together” by Heather McGhee — This was recommended by my wife, Nancy, and is the most impactful book I read in 2022 and the one I would recommend to everyone. We often hear about how racism also hurts those exhibiting racist tendencies, but this is usually referring to their social/emotional well-being.
“The End of the World is Just the Beginning, Mapping the Collapse of Globalization” by Peter Zeihan — He makes a great case for the impending crisis in two of the largest super powers in the world, China and Russia. Not so much because of the trade route destruction he describes and the associated supply chain challenges but because of the demographic shifts that have occurred over the last 50 years where many countries have too few young people.
“The New Geography of Jobs” by Enrico Maretti — Understanding how places like Silicon Valley came into being will prepare us to take advantage of the massive changes that are coming to our society and how that will impact work and workers.
“Jump starting America, How Breakthrough Science Can Revive Economic Growth and the American Dream” by Jonathan Gruber and Simon Johnson — We need not be afraid of the technological changes that are going to turn the job market on it’s head (though it can be scary). We need to be prepared and embrace the change that is coming and the needs of the workforce. While jobs will be eliminated many more upskilled jobs will be created.
“Life Force, New Breakthroughs in Precision Medicine Can Transform the Quality of Your Life & Those You Love” by Peter Diamandis, Robert Hariri and Tony Robbins — This book was recommended to me by one of our local physicians, Stephen Hoy. Medicine is changing from “Health Care” to “Health Cure.” A personal story involves my nephew who had a rotator cuff tear. He was told he could have a $7,000 surgery with a nine-month recovery all covered by insurance, or he could pay out of pocket $14,000 for one stem cell shot with full recovery within 30 days.
“The Code Breaker, Jenifer Doudna, Gene Editing and the Future of the Human Race” by Walter Isaacson — Gene mapping, gene editing, gene therapy, stem cell therapy and the mapping of protein folds by Google Deep Minds will revolutionize medicine within five years, not 50 years. There are over 120 gene editing and gene therapy treatments in the three stages of FDA approval. Crisper has unlocked the code of life and we need to be prepared for all of the ethical, economic, moral and equity issues that will soon arise.
“The Soul of America, the Battle for Our Better Angels” by John Meacham — My friend Teri Goodmann recommended this one. If it offers a person any solace as we worry about the divisive times of today this book chronicles the many times in the past in the United States that have had similar situations, or even worse (the Civil War), and how our country has always come out intact, though certainly changed. But, it also points out that it took good people working really hard to achieve those positive outcomes.
“The Future is Faster Than You Think, How Converging Technologies are Transforming Business, Industries and Our Lives” by Steven Kolter and Peter Diamandis — There will be more change in the next 10 years than has been seen in the last 100 years. How do you prepare for that? You educate yourself and you associate yourself with the right people. As Jim Collins says in his book, “Great by Choice” — “…the environment doesn’t determine why some companies thrive in chaos and why others don’t. People do. Of all the luck we can get, people luck — the luck of finding the right mentor, partner, teammate, leader, friend — is one of the most important.” It is frightening and exciting at the same time.
“Unbound, My Story of Liberation and the Birth of the Me Too Movement” by Tarana Burke — This book definitely reminded me of the Margaret Mead quote, “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful committed individuals can change the world. In fact, it is the only thing that ever has.”
“And There Was Light, Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle” by John Meacham — I have read many books on Abraham Lincoln and this one did not disappoint.
“The Metaverse, and How it Will Revolutionize Everything” by Matthew Ball — All I have to say is hold onto your hat. Artificial intelligence is going to make the Metaverse (or the Omniverse) possible.
“Helmet for My Pillow, From Paris island to the Pacific” by Robert Leckie — I have read many books about World War II. My parents were both World War II veterans and served in the Pacific Theater during the war. My mom was a WAC (Women’s Army Corp) and my dad was in the army. When my dad was injured he was assigned some office duty for awhile and my parents had their first date on New Year’s Eve 1944 in New Guinea. My two grandsons (Cadence and Justice) and I traveled over the Christmas holiday this year to the World War II museum in New Orleans and this was part of my readings in preparation for the trip.
