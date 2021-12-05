At the “I Am a Man” symposium last August, a young African American woman emotionally related her feeling that the venue was the first time she felt “safe” to discuss race in Dubuque. As a White conservative at that forum — largely attended by progressives — I experienced the feeling of having to “walk on eggshells” and that my questions were “unsafe” to ask.
Such apprehensions are not conducive to solving the problems we have within the social construct we call “race” in America. The forum was to be a way — hopefully leading to other ways — for different people to talk to each other about racial issues.
Human beings seem unable to solve their problems with what would be the easy way — love your neighbor as yourself — instead requiring a more difficult path toward first acknowledging, and then finding ways to properly express, our common humanity.
Reflecting on the current state of this conversation, if it can even be called that, the one thing glaringly missing is humility — accepting the possibility our own understandings and approaches to solutions might be mistaken.
Along the spectrum of opinion over Critical Race Theory, the “1619 Project,” and “race” in general, lack of humility further alienates people and diminishes opportunities to gain insights from differing perspectives that may contribute to solutions.
Ibram Kendi, in “How to be an Anti-Racist,” said “definitions anchor us in principles” and expressed the importance of “defining our terms.” The language we use is important.
For example, the terms “White supremacist” and “White privilege,” while technically correct, carry connotations of overt racism and elitism not applicable to most Whites. Robin Diangelo calls that “White fragility.” OK, but wouldn’t “White advantage” convey the same facts and be more likely to advance dialogue without the accusatory baggage?
Readers of this column will be familiar with my disdain for progressive ideology, politics and policies. For good reason. In a lifetime of observing the trajectory of our institutions and culture — both decidedly and increasingly “progressive” — I see no improvement or movement toward actual solutions.
Some intentions of progressives are commendable. Most social programs were initiated by progressives. Kendi would double-down on them. But do these programs solve problems or just address them? Or make them worse, as Jason Riley argues in “Please Stop Helping Us?”
The goals of LBJ’s progressive “Great Society” were to end poverty, reduce crime and abolish inequality. After 22 trillion dollars spent, what do we see? Is it any wonder some African Americans want to tear down the “system” and start over?
The reasons for progressivism’s failure are well explained by Dr. Thomas Sowell in his books “The Vision of the Anointed” and “The Quest for Cosmic Justice” and cannot be addressed here — though his analysis might be crucial to resolving social issues.
The poor (mostly Black) in our inner cities are sometimes criticized for not lifting themselves up but, after enslaving a group of human beings for nearly 250 years and then beating them down for another hundred, we might consider the enervating effects of such degradation and — more importantly today — the possibility that “systemic” progressivism undermines their dignity and serves to anchor many at the bottom of society.
We are a nation of immigrants. Where might we be today if Africans had been immigrants and not slaves? The iconic UNCF motto “A mind is a terrible thing to waste” comes to mind. How many minds (and lives) were wasted that could have added to contributions made by African Americans to the advancement of America and its ideals?
Any broken eggshells? Let’s talk.