As Memorial Day approaches, it’s time for the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors to end the county mask mandate.
By that time, anyone who has the desire to get the COVID vaccination will have had the opportunity to get one. The people that have not gotten the shot have made a decision that they distrust the vaccine more than they worry about COVID. That is well within their freedoms as an American, and I don’t fault them.
I do have an issue with the board of supervisors maintaining that the entire population of Dubuque County has to continue to wear their masks because a portion of the population won’t get vaccinated. That is not how a society or democracy works.
As the ordinance currently states, the mask mandate can’t end until all of the category 1B has had the opportunity to get a shot. The county health department director Patrice Lambert stated “I don’t think we’ll ever be able to say we are completely done with 1B.” So unless I’m reading her statement incorrectly, we will have to wear our masks forever. This is unacceptable. If this is the case, it is our duty to vote out the entire board and find someone who can lead.
Take 10 seconds and email or write your supervisors and end the mask mandate by Memorial Day.