I think Heath and Kevin, who operated the Creslanes Bowling Alley, did an excellent job. They are great guys who had the alley doing great. They fixed the place up, had bowling tournaments for every age, (kids, adults and elderly). It was a great community place to go and enjoy yourself bowling, whether it was teams, tournaments or just taking the kids out for a fun time. Heath and Kevin had the best social personality and treated people and kids great.
It was so disappointing to see the place closed down on them and to lose an entertainment place for the community.