This week, we will celebrate the Rising Star Class of 2023 with an awards breakfast on Wednesday morning. You can catch the livestream on TelegraphHerald.com beginning at 8 a.m. featuring Honkamp’s Katie Thomas as our speaker. We’ll post videos introducing all our amazing winners on BizTimes.biz and on social media after the event. Check out these winners, all 40 and younger, who are doing great things professionally while giving back to their communities. This year’s winners are:
• Sailu Aryal, Dupaco Community Credit Union.
• Kevin Finke, Dubuque Bank & Trust.
• Rick Fullmer, Dubuque Police Department.
• Nate Harold, MedOne Pharmacy Benefit Solutions.
• Kassy Herrig, Cottingham & Butler.
• Renee Hesselman, Honkamp, P.C.
• Sarah Knabel, Bob and Lou’s.
• Arantxa Martinez Resendiz, University of Dubuque.
• Jack Mescher, Hills and Dales.
• Kevin Meyers, Kunkel and Associates Inc.
• Andy Ney, Paramount Ambulance.
• Erin Powers-Daley, Northeast Iowa Community College.
Monday marked the debut of a new feature in the Telegraph Herald. We’ve been brainstorming ideas to help readers struggling with financial burdens brought about by inflation and other factors. We thought it would be fun to compile a list of the many cool things you can do in the tri-state area without costing a dime. We rounded up some of the many free community events being held in the area over the next week. People can enjoy these local offerings without breaking the bank.
Watch for our “Free for All” feature on Mondays, and if you know of an event that we should include, send me an email with the details.
Come Salute some amazing women
It’s not too late to reserve your spot at the Salute to Women Awards event next month.
Find out who will be the next Woman of the Year, Woman Who Makes a Difference, Woman of Innovation and Woman to Watch while networking with professional business women from the community.
The Salute to Women Awards Breakfast will be Wednesday, Oct. 5, at the Diamond Jo Harbor Room, 301 Bell St. Breakfast starts at 7:30 a.m. with a program at 8 a.m. Go to TelegraphHerald.com/salutetickets for more information.