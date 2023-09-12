This week, we will celebrate the Rising Star Class of 2023 with an awards breakfast on Wednesday morning. You can catch the livestream on TelegraphHerald.com beginning at 8 a.m. featuring Honkamp’s Katie Thomas as our speaker. We’ll post videos introducing all our amazing winners on BizTimes.biz and on social media after the event. Check out these winners, all 40 and younger, who are doing great things professionally while giving back to their communities. This year’s winners are:

• Sailu Aryal, Dupaco Community Credit Union.

