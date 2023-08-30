The Social Security System is without doubt nationally one of the most massive and appreciated systems. It serves tens of millions who contributed into the system while working.
In spite of this, its evolution missed many opportunities to make it better and prevent most of the shortcomings critics level at it.
More than a generation before its birth in the 1930s, the Civil War Pension system was forged and is viewed by some scholars as the world’s first modern proto-social security system. Not only did it provide a pension for Civil War vets but also to their wives and, eventually, their offspring.
Ironically enough, a conservative royalist, Bismarck, started the actual beginnings of the modern social security system along with health and unemployment benefits. This system was emulated in Britain some years later and Franklin D. Roosevelt followed suit in 1935.
Unfortunately, a major shortcoming was enacted right into the original act and it relates to the crucial issue of how to finance the system. Essentially, from the beginning, the system started an intergenerational transfer of wealth in which retired beneficiaries are paid by the contribution of those who are working. Thus, retirement payments are not taken from one’s own contributions, one’s own account, but from the contributions of present and future employees. This causes inherent instabilities and political problems. Ida Fuller was the first person to receive old age payments in 1940, yet she had paid into the system only about 24 dollars, retired at 65, lived to be 100 and withdrew over 22,000 dollars. For her, it was nirvana but not for those paying her.
Major issues could have been avoided had the system from its beginnings been based upon financing one’s retirement benefits from one’s own account. This was not done since politicians too often are focusing on the here and now to suit their career even though it creates political problems and future long term societal burdens. It was a classical case of what the French King Louis XV called “apres moi la deluge” — after me the flood. Forever, in a qualified way, we have been dealing with nano floods in the system which could have been avoided.
They manifest themselves in lots of various ways. If an employee dies before retirement he/she receives no benefits and has no control over all the money that was paid into the system. Instead, it is passed on to someone else. Since poorer people tend to have shorter life expectancy, they actually, in a qualified way, transfer on a nationwide basis, wealth to those who live longer. Moreover, their contributions are not benefiting the family members from a personal account over which they have control. Their heirs are denied the residuals of lifetime contributions.
Essentially, the system is a form of forced savings for retirement. This is not a bad concept if everyone contributing into it would have personal ownership of their accounts. In case of premature death, the account could automatically be transferred to surviving family members. Transparency would be assured and everyone would have access to accounting, interest gains, investment patterns, etc. This would minimize playing politics with the system and decrease worry about its future solvency. Transitioning the system to ownership of personal accounts would even encourage asset accumulation which are actual governmental programs in some advanced economies. It would counteract our asset reductions in the form of reverse mortgages, using home equity as ATMs, etc.