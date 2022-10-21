Richard Kirkendall is a voice for truth, justice and survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.
I am a sexual assault therapist here in the Dubuque community. During my 16+ years of working with survivors of sexual assault, I have seen a new era of change in the increase of prosecution of SA cases, accountability for offenders and positive outcomes for survivors. Mr. Kirkendall is the reason for that change.
Mr. Kirkendall isn’t afraid to take on some of the most difficult SA cases, and he does so with a calm determination and skill that sends a powerful message to offenders that abuse and violence will not be tolerated. Unprecedented, Mr. Kirkendall took on a case of child sexual abuse that had previously not been prosecuted due to its complexity/confounding factors, and today that offender is sitting behind bars, making our community a safer place. The young survivor verbalized feeling safer, heard and believed after her first interaction with Mr. Kirkendall.
Teamwork, positive communication and collaboration change the world, and I’ve seen Richard Kirkendall in action. Being an active part of Dubuque’s Sexual Assault Response Team, working together effectively with law enforcement, with victim’s services and with other agencies to create positive changes for survivors has been and continues to be his priority. Mr. Kirkendall has fought for justice for hundreds of abuse survivors in our community. He cares.
