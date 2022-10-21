Richard Kirkendall is a voice for truth, justice and survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.

I am a sexual assault therapist here in the Dubuque community. During my 16+ years of working with survivors of sexual assault, I have seen a new era of change in the increase of prosecution of SA cases, accountability for offenders and positive outcomes for survivors. Mr. Kirkendall is the reason for that change.

