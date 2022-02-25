If you could turn back the clock 30 years and walk around the Lower Main Street area of Dubuque, you would be unlikely to predict its future.
As you looked around at the Cinema X theater, the Gentlemen’s Bookstore, the Union Cigar Store and the many, many vacant buildings, it would have been hard to see the area’s potential. Surely, a scene of restaurants, nightlife, people coming and going, all set against a backdrop of artistic murals would have been nearly unimaginable.
Forty years ago, the Caradco Building was a perfect setting for scenes in the movie “F.I.S.T.,” conjuring up the 1930s. Eyeing the warehouse’s cavernous interiors and broken window panes, few would have foreseen a bustling future for the building in which local residents would live, work and play.
When Kennedy Mall opened and some stores closed downtown, and eventually the city opted to open up Town Clock Plaza to traffic, there were those who thought that would be the death knell to the area. Walk the blocks around the Town Clock today, and you will see business after business that has invested in its facilities and the neighborhood.
Countless other Dubuque neighborhoods have made improvements in ways large and small. Just look up at the houses on the bluff in the 11th Street area, and you can see the impact of pride in ownership.
Dubuque has been lucky to have many individuals, businesses and community leaders who saw value in the unique attributes and structure of old buildings. Sunday’s Telegraph Herald carried an in-depth story on how having a structure or district placed on the National Register of Historic Places has been a lever to access grants and historic tax credits to bring restoration projects to life.
The historic preservation and restoration of its buildings contributes to Dubuque’s unique sense of place. We celebrate all those who recognized that a building, a street or a neighborhood could be something greater than it was and worked to make that happen. Here’s hoping that is a mantle carried forth in the city for years to come.
Another local effort that has had a positive impact on Dubuque has evolved into its next artistic venture: a two-story gallery and adjoining makerspace, courtyard and sculpture garden on Central Avenue.
Gene Tully and Sam Mulgrew teamed up to create a vision for bringing art to the community in innovative ways, launching Voices from the Warehouse in 2005, back before the Millwork District was the thriving area it is today. The monthlong exhibition was held annually for 10 years and attracted artists and art enthusiasts from throughout the country.
Then, in 2016, Voices Productions shuttered its warehouse gallery space and took it to the streets with a collection of murals that continues to be populated each year.
Now, this creative dynamic duo brings an artistic gathering space to a part of downtown ripe for a burgeoning reinvention.
It’s exciting to see this next incarnation of the Voices vibe, creating a space for artists to bring their visions to life. A standing ovation for Tully and Mulgrew for creating platforms for the community’s creative energy.
When you think of the City of Galena, what comes to mind might be a bustling Main Street, historic charm and great restaurants. But this community has another feather in its cap that most tourists will never notice — a dedication to sustainability.
City Council members recently approved an agreement with Jo-Carroll Energy through which the city will purchase renewable energy credits for electricity generated at a solar project in Carroll County. That agreement, combined with power generated at the two solar arrays that the city already owns and operates — one at its wastewater treatment plant and one at City Hall — will make the city a “net-zero” municipality. Galena’s city-run facilities soon will generate or purchase as much renewable energy as needed to operate.
That’s a significant accomplishment and a great example to other communities. This step puts the city in an excellent position to work on moving more residences and businesses toward renewable energy sources.
Kudos to Galena city leaders for guiding the community toward greater sustainability and away from dependence on fossil fuels.