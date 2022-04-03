Our home on Stanton in Dubuque rested our bones for 15 years. We had neighbors, friends, river winds and Eagle Point Park for picnics. We had moved there without the usual scrutiny of a home search, focused on the purchase of a gas station property in Shullsburg, Wis. Home became haven, chapel, respite, security and a part of us, as Rocky said, “If you stay in one place long enough, you become that place.”
We left Stanton in 2018, having loved our home on the quiet street, with good neighbors and the soft river breezes. The Dairy Queen had been a baseball toss from our front door. Our leaving was for a better salary in Fort Dodge, Iowa, hired at the community college to teach.
We moved into our second home, on the shifting sands of the pandemic, a few miles from school. This home we blindly accepted, led by photos, moving by braille, sight unseen, with a Realtor’s help. This home with the red door, a ranch on a good old lucky 13th Street, a white birch in the back yard, a nurse for a neighbor on one side and her sister on the other, became sentinel for the next home a few blocks away.
In these pandemic days, in our eyes and in our ears as the Beatles sang about Penny Lane, we moved to our third home, only a few blocks from 13th, now owners. The Fort Dodge house folded like a beautiful accordion, wrapped upon a spacious yard, across the street from church, quiet if not serene, peaceful and looking like long term. We had passed retirement age but youth still whispered its hymns. Keep going, there’s more.
Twenty-first Avenue now, home three in little more than a year. Yet the quiet of the street, home in its middle, three grand trees in the back yard with a garden set by railroad ties to create that space where tomatoes and beans might thrive empowered us. The largest tree on the block gave to us a mighty shade, and church across from us a mighty sanctity, with fields beyond and a sky with the blue depth of an ocean.
Were we looking for ourselves, as Rocky implied? The place we might become.
Ah, the pandemic. And we had been moving like bedouins through the seasons, over the hills, across the obstacles of wind and shifting economy.
At the start of 2021, the swift currents of economy tore our sails. We had to leave our fort, now back east, to Hopkinton, an hour from Dubuque, restless for family ready to escape the virus, looking for our once social lives and family interaction. We rented. As we left the place residents call Hoptown, carrying our possessions under the eaves of the back door, the landlord stood on the roof cleaning gutters. He diligently swept wet, black leaves down from the gutter to splash upon our shoulders. Wiping away debris from his carelessness, we heard him say, “sorry.”
No one promised there wouldn’t be a worldwide pandemic. Nor the life of nomads, detached landlords and unsympathetic rotator cuffs. Ahh, this golden view.
The next domicile, our fifth in three years, set upon the Loras hillside of Dubuque, in a green duplex, across from Loras College, with the students climbing the hill, yet quiet, hospitable and peaceful. Haven five from Dubuque beginnings, and our aims for a better salary and an adventure. We found the magi here to greet us, the landlords like family, diligent and kind.
We’re home in our Key City. Though moving day carried cold in the wind with seasons mixing, the howling sounds lashing the hill, hope lit its eternal flame.
“Looks like a bad winter,” the previous Loras tenant had said as he delivered garbage to the curb.
Looking out the front windows, the sight of Loras’ hills aligned with sunrise and the river horizon. The house across the street had lights in every window. Christmas stood at close range, an arrow might have sped through time and found its mark, home at last.
Our next home, staying on Loras only months, was set near the dam. We knew the street well. The house on Lincoln Avenue was fixed under a limestone face in our backyard, two blocks from where we had begun our adventure on Stanton, a trail of six homes, back from the wild yonder, some of it blue, some of it tiring and all of it filled with wonder. Good to be home.