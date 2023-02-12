When I moved to Dubuque in 2019 to begin my career with Crescent Community Health Center, one of my first meetings was with Nancy Van Milligen at Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque. I would learn more about Envision 2010 and how Nancy and a group of dedicated community leaders settled on the need for a community health center in this region. The rest is history, thanks to these visionaries. Little did they know they would be changing health care delivery for thousands!

Having collaborated with Community Foundations in Ohio and California, I learned quickly that Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque was really doing special things and enabling change in the region. It didn’t take long to see what Nancy and her team were doing was truly impacting the lives of thousands in the region and it was incredible.

Collins has served as Crescent Community Health CEO since 2019. He can be reached at gcollins@crescentchc.org.

