When I moved to Dubuque in 2019 to begin my career with Crescent Community Health Center, one of my first meetings was with Nancy Van Milligen at Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque. I would learn more about Envision 2010 and how Nancy and a group of dedicated community leaders settled on the need for a community health center in this region. The rest is history, thanks to these visionaries. Little did they know they would be changing health care delivery for thousands!
Having collaborated with Community Foundations in Ohio and California, I learned quickly that Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque was really doing special things and enabling change in the region. It didn’t take long to see what Nancy and her team were doing was truly impacting the lives of thousands in the region and it was incredible.
In 2008, Crescent was serving approximately 4,000 patients annually — now the federally qualified health center serves more than 9,200 patients annually! The foundation has been right along Crescent’s side throughout the years! Both organizations have become leaders with a shared mission of an inclusive and equitable community focused on the people in need within our service area.
Community Foundation and specifically, Nancy’s dedicated team, have partnered with Crescent in many areas that have enabled our ability to more than double in size, survive the pandemic, while focusing on health inequities and enabling services for the underinsured and underserved in the multi-county service area. The outstanding leadership team Nancy has assembled has been invaluable toward addressing enabling services such as food assistance, literacy, cultural brokers for special populations, leadership training and many other partnerships.
The success of any organization is within the team a leader assembles. Nancy’s team is no exception and throughout the years, we have worked with many of the professionals at CFGD. Amy Manternach has been an incredible adviser regarding the endowment fund and ensuring questions around the volatile markets are addressed timely and accurately.
Bobbie Earles, Emily Rollins, Nathalia Bernal and Shirley Templeton Vaughn have all impacted Crescent through outreach, training and knowledge-sharing toward moving our mission forward. They all listen to our needs and create unique opportunities to collaborate.
Alex Baum, Peter Supple, Clara Lopez Ortiz and Jason Neises bring creative solutions to complex challenges. As cultural and equity brokers, we learn together and our respective teams take on new challenges to advance our mission.
Most recently, the Yappers led by Nora Noonan, spent several hours at Crescent learning more about how what we are doing each day is because of the work they are assisting with as young philanthropists through the foundation. I simply cannot say enough about the professionalism of the entire community foundation team. They are always willing to listen, learn, apply their skills and move forward with great opportunities to enrich the community through health and wellness.
One of the most remarkable attributes of the CFGD is their ability to engage the entire community in initiatives around literacy, health equity and with events like Great Give Day and the Forever Fund. The foundation deftly leverages the generous community and region with opportunities to learn about the nonprofits in the multi-county area and make a difference with a donation or pledge. There is truly a sense of an inclusive community when CFGD embarks on an initiative.
Congratulations on Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque’s first 20 years! At Crescent Community Health, we are immensely grateful and humbled to work with the foundation. Wishing the best of success to CFGD during this year of celebration and highlighting the great leadership the organization has brought to so many lives!
