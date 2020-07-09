Independence Day thoughts: Our nation was founded as “One nation under God with liberty and justice for all.”
Today, we seldom if ever, hear God referred to by our political leaders, rather, they are too busy pointing the finger of shame at each other. Perhaps there could be “Liberty and justice for all” if we put God back into our political lives, we might again become “one nation,” working together rather than two groups (called political parties) working against each other.
We have a great nation being torn apart by party agendas, and if this nation is to survive we must work and pray for our great nation.