News in your town

Willett: What long-term care reopening looks like for Iowa families

OPINION: Universities sowing seeds of their own obsolescence

Letter: Put God back into our political lives

TH guidelines for letters to the editor

Goldberg: What would happen if voting became mandatory

Gilligan: Spread-out news team still on top of major local stories

Our opinion: Dubuque police understated public threat after killing

Van Milligen: Recovering from COVID-19 crisis will take 'All of Us'

Charlotte Observer: National mask mandate needed

Page: Think twice before you topple that statue

Frydenlund: Difficult times attest to power of listening

Double Take -- Giese: Now more than ever true patriots needed

Double Take -- Scharnau: Patriotism rests on what society holds most sacred

Our opinion: Despite IBM loss, Dubuque ends up with net gain