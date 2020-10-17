After several letters from self-identified Catholics, I must quote Father James Altman, of La Crosse, Wis.: “You cannot be a Catholic and vote Democratic.” See his homily on YouTube (which received over a million views). Being an attorney prior to ordination, Father Altman understands the legal and religious concept of “party to a crime.” If one knows that a murder of a baby is contemplated and he does only one overt act to make it possible, such as voting Democratic, that voter is a party to the crime — religious crime.
Unless self-defense can be established, no “social justice” or “good of society issues” can justify abortion. Since 1973, 60 million innocent babies have been killed.
Since mercy requires repentance and no Democratic voters
believe they are doing anything wrong, salvation is not available.