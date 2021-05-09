Welcome to the age of technology.
Data, voice and picture recognition for our protection and for spying. Some of it is OK to prevent fraud and identity theft, but how much is too much?
Credit/debit cards track where you shop and how often, computers track you and your beloved smartphone with all of the apps, the reward cards and even Alexa spies on you. They can find out about your work, criminal background, credit history, whatever.
Most recently for me, Facebook wants my picture to make sure that it’s me just for a classified ad on Facebook, so I sent them a picture of Winnie the Pooh — let them have fun with that!
All this information to be stored and used at these huge data centers. It’s really an invasion of privacy, and we fall right in their trap with all of the free goodies they send us. The more you give them, the more they want, and where will it end? What will they say when they see me living with Christopher Robin in the land of Pooh and Piglet and Owl and don’t forget Eeyore and Tigger?