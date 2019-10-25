Your story about Kamala Harris’s visit to the cancer center at UnityPoint — Finley (“Harris hones in on health care”, Oct. 17) was interesting, but the headline made me wince.
She didn’t “hone in,” she “homed in.”
“Hone” means “to sharpen Or make more acute,” while “home in on” means “to focus on or target.”
Any grammar site will also make clear that it’s never “hone in on.” You can sharpen your knife, or your point, by honing it, not honing in on it.
My advice? Your writers should hone their skills by homing in on proper grammar.
It’s a common mistake, but you don’t need to make it.
Editor’s note: The phrase “hone in” is gaining acceptance. Merriam-Webster.com lists “hone in” as an intransitive verb meaning “to move toward or focus attention on an objective.”