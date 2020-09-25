But at what cost?
By prioritizing the right to life of the unborn, do we neglect to also address the loss of life due to a spreading pandemic, poverty and racial injustice?
Does a good economy that rewards the stock market blind us to the needs of the working poor and those who struggle to make ends meet?
Does denying our contribution to the endangerment of our environment excuse turning a blind eye to the increasingly destructive forces of nature, water, wind and fire?
By focusing on Supreme Court justices and the economy, have we compromised ourselves into accepting the lying, cheating and lawlessness that have brought about our desired results?
How much more political graft and corruption can we overlook to achieve our ends?
We may be getting what we want, but at what price?
At what point is sacrificing our ethics, values, humanity and moral conscience too great a cost?