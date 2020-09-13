I watched the Republican National Convention last month, and it solidified for me that this election is critically important to maintain our constitutional government. The convention entailed a litany of untrue and absurd statements designed to ensure that the president gets four more years to break the law, inflame domestic tensions and arguably change the presidential office, permanently.
The national governmental system is set up with checks and balances to ensure that no national office would become too powerful and to provide a foundation for democracy that would be lasting. The Constitution also provides protections for Americans that aim to protect individual rights, fairness and regard for American life.
Arthur Schlesinger argues in his book, “The Imperial Presidency,” that U.S. presidents, culminating in the Nixon administration, used their war power to expand presidential authority past the limits instituted by the Constitution. Polk, for example, without Congressional approval, used a “protection of the borders” rationale to send troops to Texas, in fact to instigate the Mexican-American war. Lincoln, similarly, expanded the military, suspended habeas corpus and seized property during the Civil War.
Nixon, argued Schlesinger, used this ability, to expand presidential power and to shirk the checking power of Congress, to expand his power domestically, without the threat of war. Nixon declared a War on Drugs designed to deliberately target Black and Brown people after the Civil Rights Movement and tried to use executive privilege to avoid investigation in Watergate.
As Kevin Kruse and Julian Zelizer argued last July in the New York Times, after Nixon, who was “unwilling to tear down government” for his own ends, it seemed that the imperial presidency might fade, and Congress took that opportunity to pass legislation designed to curb presidential overreach like the War Powers Act of 1973, and made similar budget and ethics reforms in 1974 and ’78.
But presidential overreach persisted, “perhaps because the nation still seems willing to allow presidents to respond to its perceived enemies.” Presidents Carter and Clinton used executive power to legislate climate change, President Obama immigration, and President George W. Bush to declare war on terror, and expand the national security system, all in contravention of Congress.
Still, these post-Nixon presidents at least paid lip service to the rule of law and the limitations of presidential power, and ostensibly seemed to respect the American people as a whole.
Trump does none of this.
Contrary to the “family first, law and order, caring president of the people” presentation at the RNC, the president constantly expresses disregard for the public, the republic and the rule of law.
Despite what was stated at the RNC, by his own admission the president refused to respond to the COVID crisis, encouraged citizens to ignore best practices and arguably caused an untold number of American deaths and economic insecurity. He used the White House as a backdrop for the RNC, which, in addition to being inappropriate, is illegal. He has refused to respond to congressional subpoenas. He has agreed to have the Department of Justice defend rape allegations against him. He has openly encouraged civilian violence against protesters exercising their First Amendment rights and used federal troops to attack them. The list goes on.
I have never seen nor studied a period during which the ideals of the Constitution were fulfilled, or where presidents did not wield some power inappropriately. Nonetheless, I am nostalgic for a president who exercises finesse with abuses, who recognizes American norms and who does not put us all at risk by shirking presidential norms and limits.
If we want to maintain and perfect this America, we have to vote in a new president.