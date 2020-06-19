News in your town

Letter: Together we can heal our country

Letter: Stand up against gun violence

TH guidelines for letters to the editor

Thomas: The shame is ours, America

Letter: Transform hearts to become more welcoming

Hanson: The bitter irony of revolutions

Letter: Iowa 'ag gag' legislation would stifle First Amendment rights

Letter: Protests inevitable result of dehumanizing a group of people

Our opinion: Reynolds should sign order to restore felon voting rights

Letter: History shows why 'Black Lives Matter' became mantra

TH guidelines for letters to the editor

Letter: White Americans must recognize impact of oppression

Page: Our Civil War never ends; it’s not even intermission

Jones: Racism, America's other pandemic, also needs vaccine

Goldberg: Abolishing police departments would make things so much worse

Our opinion: COVID-19 offers chance to see things differently

Letter: Trump haters blame him for everything that's wrong

Ullrich: Take note of history; it's not so long past

Letter: Protests prompt questions we should ask ourselves

Letter: Drivers could help make intersections safer

Letter: GOP must change leadership course

Cyr: How threatening is Putin's Russia?

Our opinion: Sunnycrest wait for tests unacceptable

Letter: King's words resonate today

Letter: Dubuque should consider new approach to housing

Hanson: China isn’t letting pandemic go to waste

Smith: White voices needed to bring racial equality

Letter: Biden would bring needed leadership

Our opinion: Iowa GOP bill impedes Pate's, auditors' progress

Letter: Violent protests grew out of injustice

Rubin: Trump’s love of military undermines democracy

TH guidelines for letters to the editor

Gilligan: Like always, we're covering young people in tri-states

Letter: Future of parochial schools must combine new, old

Letter: License guns in every state to help stop carnage

Goldberg: Trump unlikely to repeat Nixon's 1968 success

Racheter: How utility regulators helping Iowans during pandemic

Tucker: Excess of arms exacerbating police brutality

Parker: The burden of race and rage

Our opinion: Peaceful Dubuque protests inspire steps toward change

Double Take -- Giese: Solving problems requires identifying their cause