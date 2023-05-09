Dubuque’s floodwall and levees sidle along the spring torrent and brace the waters from running into the city. Millions of pounds of pressure batter their shoulders. Below Lock & Dam No. 11, the spring floodwaters are muddying shore in places even the turtles thought safe. The rising river plows everything into submission and has become dangerous.

Lately, local people have made the river a temporary entertainment venue. Terror, surprise, laughter, power, politics, courage and fear play in the lives of the people who straddle the greatest North American river.

Trenkle is a community college teacher, resident of Dubuque and the author of two books about Dubuque.

