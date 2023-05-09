Dubuque’s floodwall and levees sidle along the spring torrent and brace the waters from running into the city. Millions of pounds of pressure batter their shoulders. Below Lock & Dam No. 11, the spring floodwaters are muddying shore in places even the turtles thought safe. The rising river plows everything into submission and has become dangerous.
Lately, local people have made the river a temporary entertainment venue. Terror, surprise, laughter, power, politics, courage and fear play in the lives of the people who straddle the greatest North American river.
Every day, cars line up along the river by the lock and dam. Cameras jut forward, people point to the islands and the shoreline.
In Dubuque, the conversations in recent weeks concerned the river and spring.
“They say it’s cresting, today,” one woman said last week as she pondered the great surge.
“They’ve said crest for a week or more, now,” her companion responded.
At the river, ducks call for safety that doesn’t come as they paddle then bail to the banks below the engulfed lock. They dodge uprooted trees, unloosed by the raging current. On the narrow road that leads to the lock and dam, vans, cars, trucks, bicycles and walkers meander by the great water for a glimpse of its temper tantrum.
“Is that something!” one man said as he left his car to brave the mist that slashed into the eastern tailwind.
“It’s been years since it’s gone this far,” another said as the muddy torrent rushed along new avenues.
“Crazy, huh?” one whispered.
The water course and its anger here are seen as sane or insane, as if a personality profile could be made to assess the father of waters.
As the sun rose upon the road that winds 200 yards along the rushing Mississippi, south of the dam, another perspective shows mud and surging waves, white water abusing the shores, streams that spin in eddies with current driving the earth wherever it finds lower planes of resistance. The narrow blacktop spits puddles of mud and worms into the oncoming gale.
The river snakes over sidewalks where walking had been possible, turns over limestone rocks and powers into the remains of the berm that protects the city.
Morning traces of torrent were left along newly greened grass. Water slips along the boat ramp. The river street slopes to a Sleepy Hollow tree with gnarled, twisted arms and mouthy faces that scream out in ever present wind.
The wren whistles that the river is mad. The blue jay, an incessant complainer, yells an irritated shriek against the rushes of wind. Turkeys gobble gobble their spring dance in nearby neighbor’s lawns, crows harken their usual river crossing songs.
When the sun rose, a black, tent-sized apparition fell into the wind, then great wings expanded and a familiar, white-crested, regal skull cap of the American Eagle flitted then dove to the water. His air stream lifted and fell like the river below.
The future is here, being born within the flooded shoreline. The river is a living thing, a bearer of life and destroyer of islands, a parent of all that inhabit the valley. Amid these changing currents of darkness and revelation, the awe of nature has drawn crowds, many who will remember this flood and speak of it as long as memory holds.
Trenkle is a community college teacher, resident of Dubuque and the author of two books about Dubuque.
