It’s the end of an era in Dubuque’s North End where Fulton Elementary soon will close its doors for good.
Closing a beloved institution such as a school or a church is always a heart-wrenching proposition.
Faculty and families associated with Fulton Elementary School in Dubuque are reckoning with those feelings right now. It’s been a rapid adjustment.
Although district officials long have talked of making changes to consolidate students throughout the district by possibly closing schools, the suggestion that Fulton be the one shuttered was brought up for discussion in late March, voted on in April and executed with students leaving for good next week.
Fulton’s history began in 1856, when the Dubuque Community School District constructed Couler Avenue School on the corner of Couler Avenue (now Central Avenue) and Diagonal Street. In 1889, the building was renamed Fulton School in honor of Robert Fulton, inventor of the steamboat as well as an artist and engineer. Two years later, an addition was built onto the school at that original site. A 1939 special election resulted in replacing the existing building with a new school — the Fulton we know today.
While its history is rich, it’s the people who have made Fulton the beloved institution it is.
It was 1989 when a 22-year-old teacher named Chris Nugent arrived at the school. She taught there until 2003 before holding several administrative positions at the district level. In 2011, she returned to Fulton and has been its principal since. Nugent leads a staff of devoted educators who form a family with Fulton students and their parents.
The good news is that as students are spread out to other buildings, district officials say all Fulton staff will be able to be placed elsewhere in the district and they anticipate no layoffs. It’s feasible that some former Fulton students and staff will be reunited in another building.
A standing ovation for the Fulton family of educators, students and parents for making this school such a special place for so many decades. Its presence in the Dubuque community surely will be missed.
Even with Republican majorities in the Iowa House of Representatives and Senate, the Legislature couldn’t get to the finish line of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ priority legislation, the Student First Scholarship fund. That even those within the majority party can’t find agreement on what amounts to a school choice measure indicates that the issue calls for much more scrutiny.
Not only would such a program not solve the problem it is intended to fix, it also would create new ones.
The proposal would have allowed certain students in public schools to use taxpayer money to shift to a private school. Eligible students would include kids from households with an annual income of up to 400% of the federal poverty guidelines — which is $111,000 for a family of four — and students on an individualized education program. The scholarships would pull 70% of the per-pupil funding that the student’s public school typically would receive, or about $5,360 per student. The remaining 30% would be funneled into a different fund and redistributed to school districts with an enrollment of fewer than 500 students.
So for bigger districts — such as the Dubuque and Western Dubuque community school districts — students who opt to switch to a private school would take their per-pupil allotment with them, diverting money away from already-underfunded public schools.
Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle foresaw how problematic that approach could be and couldn’t get board. A majority of Iowans opposed the legislation, and legislators listened.
The proposal will be back, no doubt. Here’s hoping lawmakers seek a more reasoned approach that doesn’t involve diverting public money from public schools.
A salute to Dan LoBianco, longtime leader of Dubuque Main Street, as he departs the position he has held for nearly 25 years.
For decades, Dubuque Main Street has been quietly providing structure and unity in the development of downtown Dubuque. Anyone who spends time downtown can see the evidence of the nonprofit’s efforts. The work of Dubuque Main Street and many individuals has begun a renaissance in Dubuque’s downtown where there once stood a string of aging storefronts.
Since 1998, LoBianco has been at the heart of that work. Behind his advocacy, the community has become a model for doing restoration right, for innovating in historic spaces and for integrating the arts into development.
Dubuque owes LoBianco a debt of gratitude for leading Iowa’s most successful Main Street program with more than $1 billion dollars in development and the creation of thousands of jobs during his tenure. Best wishes to this local leader.
