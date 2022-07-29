As we stretch into the dog days of summer, you can almost smell the corn dogs on the midway from area county fairs. And this week marks the 69th annual Dubuque County Fair — making it one of the oldest and most popular events in the county.

After two summers that saw curtailed and canceled events at county fairs, the Midwest’s quintessential summertime family fun spot is back in all its glory. That means the demolition derby, concerts, fresh-squeezed lemonade, blue ribbons and the Ferris wheel.

Editorials reflect the consensus of the Telegraph Herald Editorial Board.

