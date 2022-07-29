As we stretch into the dog days of summer, you can almost smell the corn dogs on the midway from area county fairs. And this week marks the 69th annual Dubuque County Fair — making it one of the oldest and most popular events in the county.
After two summers that saw curtailed and canceled events at county fairs, the Midwest’s quintessential summertime family fun spot is back in all its glory. That means the demolition derby, concerts, fresh-squeezed lemonade, blue ribbons and the Ferris wheel.
County fairs present a great opportunity to teach “city kids” a little bit about the agriculturally rich area in which we live. You’ll see the finest kept cows, goats, sheep and other creatures, tended to by kids involved in FFA and 4-H. These youngsters earn cash prizes and life lessons through their hard work.
Among the midway rides, carnival games, locally run food stands and grandstand shows, there’s something for everyone at area county fairs, and you can find a fair in the tri-state area just about every weekend from now until Labor Day. Enjoy a slice of vintage tri-state summer fun at a county fair.
At times like these, when the greater Dubuque area faces workforce challenges, it’s encouraging to know there is a strong local economic development team hard at work.
Greater Dubuque Development Corp. officials underscored recruitment of workers as a top priority at the group’s annual meeting last week. And GDDC had good news to share. It was just this spring that the economic development group launched a capital campaign aiming to raise $11 million to put toward increasing area population and building workforce. A few months later, the box is checked on the initial goal with $11.7 million raised so far. Now, Executive Director Rick Dickinson has his sights set on getting to $13 million.
The goal of adding workforce is a critical one. Some 59,200 people make up the county workforce, and the goal over the next five years is to increase that figure to 64,000. Efforts included an overhaul of AccessDubuqueJobs.com, a job-search website operated by GDDC and the Telegraph Herald, as well as a variety of other programs to offer job training and attract potential employees to the area.
Additionally, GDDC’s strategic initiatives strive for collaboration with community partners to expand broadband, create middle-market housing and support efforts to increase child care options.
GDDC long has had its finger on the pulse of Dubuque-area business. Cheers to another year of good works.
Credit goes to a Galena (Ill.) High School student and the school board in her hometown for bringing a student voice onto the board.
The Galena school board will be joined by 16-year-old Emma Blaum as its first student member, in a nonvoting capacity.
Board members believe having a student at the table will give them a better idea of what’s happening in the school system and an opportunity for improved communication with the young people they serve.
Any time a governing body can get ready feedback from a top-priority stakeholder, that’s a good thing. And good for Emma for showing interest in the way that local schools are governed. This could be a great example for other school districts to follow.
