As we get ready to enjoy the long weekend that is one of the bookends of the summer season, let’s take a moment to recall the reason we mark this Monday holiday. If you have a three-day weekend off work, that might be due to the work of labor unions.
Myriad changes in the workplace grew out of the early years of organized labor. Unions fought hard for worker issues such as health insurance, paid vacation and safety requirements.
Created by the labor movement in the late 19th century, Labor Day first was declared a federal holiday in 1894.
While there was a time when labor and management were adversaries, these days ensuring a quality workforce requires the cooperation of both.
Labor leaders in Dubuque long have known this and have made the effort to collaborate in many instances. Striking a balance between being advocates for their membership and applying a cooperative tone in working through issues with management is business as usual in today’s labor organization.
Union or not, we can all celebrate the American worker: The men and women whose dedication and resilience have helped us get through the challenges of the past two years. With workforce shortages and supply-chain disruption, today’s laborers are working harder than ever to serve customers.
In tribute to them, let’s make an effort to honor workers this weekend and going forward — from those in retail to health care to manufacturing to the service industry — by recognizing their infinite impact on our local economy and treating them with the respect they deserve.
A tip of the firefighter’s helmet to East Dubuque’s Joe Heim, who earned one of the most prestigious awards presented to a volunteer public servant. The Illinois Fire Chiefs Association has named Heim its volunteer fire chief of the year.
Issued annually by the association for more than two decades, the honor recognizes leaders for outstanding work in public education and life-safety achievements, work within the community and contributions to the Illinois Fire Service.
City officials and fellow firefighters alike say Heim fits that bill and then some. It’s Heim’s high standards for his volunteers that makes the East Dubuque Fire Department successful, they said.
Heim joined the volunteer squad right out of high school and has served as the outfit’s leader for more than 20 years. He also serves as fire chief for Rock Island Arsenal Fire and Emergency Services, a professional fire service, where he has worked since 2001.
Volunteer firefighters are the lifeblood of emergency services in many smaller communities, and it’s great to see a light shown on the hard work done by one of these outstanding volunteer leaders.
One of the tri-state-area’s most unique destinations is getting a painstaking sprucing up, thanks to Kohler Foundation, an arts-based Wisconsin nonprofit, teaming up with a local church.
The nearly 100-year-old Dickeyville Grotto is home to tens of thousands of shining stones, gems, shells and tiles on its edifices. It will be restored to its former vibrancy through the collaborative effort of the foundation and Dickeyville’s Holy Ghost Catholic Church. Over time, Wisconsin’s weather and thousands of tourists have taken a toll so that the grotto has shown some cracks and splits among some of the larger stones.
Kohler Foundation makes an effort to preserve such unique works of art in the state, and Dickeyville’s historic landmark will benefit.
The foundation still is searching for the right professionals to complete the work, and the restoration team will need some time to study the art so they can remain true to the work’s original intent. Once those details have been hammered out, the work should take six to nine months.
It’s great to see Kohler Foundation taking an interest in the preservation of this iconic southwest Wisconsin landmark and working with the people of Dickeyville to ensure the grotto’s rightful place for years to come.
