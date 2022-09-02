As we get ready to enjoy the long weekend that is one of the bookends of the summer season, let’s take a moment to recall the reason we mark this Monday holiday. If you have a three-day weekend off work, that might be due to the work of labor unions.

Myriad changes in the workplace grew out of the early years of organized labor. Unions fought hard for worker issues such as health insurance, paid vacation and safety requirements.

Editorials reflect the consensus of the Telegraph Herald Editorial Board.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.