People ask me, “Why should I vote in this year’s election? They also say the Lord will handle it. I tell people, you need to vote or sometime in the future that right could be taken away from us. Second, yes, the Lord will handle any situation, but the Lord gives us the power through him to change people’s ideas. I know elections can be vicious, but what makes this nation great is that we have the power to elect our leaders. This election is more important than any other. It is no longer a battle of political parties, it is a battle of philosophies and where are nation should go. The Republican party has the goals of less government and more of the people.
Letter: America's future depends on your vote
