Two large decisions by the U.S. Supreme Court on gun and abortion issues were considered big wins for the conservative side of our people.

My admonition: Do not gloat; these might only be Pyrrhic victories.

Within days of the abortion decision, there was already talk (Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and others) about enlarging (“packing”) the Supreme Court.

This was attempted once before, in the 1930s, by FDR, when he did not agree with some of their decisions, but failed.

