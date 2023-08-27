With a new school year getting under way across the tri-state area, a new era dawns in Iowa with the introduction of education savings accounts, passed by the Iowa Legislature earlier this year.
For this fall, all incoming kindergartners and public school students are eligible for education savings accounts (ESAs), as well as current private school students with household incomes at or below 300% of the federal poverty level. By the third year of the program, all Iowa families will be eligible.
State projections estimated the program would draw some 14,000 applicants. In July, officials confirmed the number was more than double that figure. When it all shook out, the Iowa Department of Education said 18,627 education savings accounts had been approved as of Aug. 4, though families also had to apply separately to the accredited private school of their choice.
Recommended for you
In Dubuque County, 882 applications for student ESAs were approved, making it the county with the seventh-highest number of approved applications in the state.
Under the Students First Act signed into law by Gov. Kim Reynolds earlier this year, students approved for the education savings account program and accepted into private schools will receive an amount equal to the per-pupil funds allocated by the state each year — currently $7,635 — to pay for tuition, fees and other expenses at a state-accredited private school.
That means as much as $6.7 million of Iowa taxpayer money will go toward private school education in Dubuque County. Statewide, the number swells to more than $142 million.
According to Reynolds’ own numbers, once the program is fully in place, estimates are the state will be spending upward of $341 million to fund private school scholarships. It begs the question, if the state has an additional $341 million to spend on education, why not spend it on improving public schools? Providing a good public education system should be a top priority for the State of Iowa, which once boasted having among the best schools in the country.
As for access to private schools, the state is hardly a level playing field. Of Iowa’s 99 counties, 41 have no private schools at all. Where is the choice for those families? Delaware, Clayton and Allamakee counties are among the 23 counties that each have just one private school. That’s not much of a choice in 64 of Iowa’s 99 counties. And private schools don’t have to accept all students the way public schools do.
A Des Moines Register Iowa Poll from March of this year showed that 62% of Iowans opposed Reynolds’ plan to fund private school scholarships. Yet here we are.
Now that private schools are experiencing the windfall of millions of taxpayer dollars, it’s reasonable to request that private schools abide by some of the regulations required of public schools. Greater transparency among private schools regarding test scores, demographic data and employee salaries would begin to address some of the concerns that Iowans have raised. While Holy Family Catholic Schools in Dubuque long has shared comparable statistics to what public schools release, private schools aren’t bound by state rules to do so.
Further, it would be great to see private schools use some of their new income to make accommodations for students with learning or behavioral disabilities. It should come with the territory of this new chapter in Iowa education that giving parents a choice should be an option for all parents, no matter the challenges a child faces.
The impetus of this legislation was not to bolster private schools but to expand options for families. To meet that goal, lawmakers could do more to ensure private schools are accessible to all in the ways that public schools are.
Editorials reflect the consensus of the Telegraph Herald Editorial Board.