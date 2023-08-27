With a new school year getting under way across the tri-state area, a new era dawns in Iowa with the introduction of education savings accounts, passed by the Iowa Legislature earlier this year.

For this fall, all incoming kindergartners and public school students are eligible for education savings accounts (ESAs), as well as current private school students with household incomes at or below 300% of the federal poverty level. By the third year of the program, all Iowa families will be eligible.

Editorials reflect the consensus of the Telegraph Herald Editorial Board.