Why do we need to reinstitute federal control over our national elections? Because last Sunday marked the 56th anniversary of Bloody Sunday — when future congressman John Lewis and others were attacked on the Edmund Pettus Bridge marching for voting rights and against police brutality — and on Monday, the Georgia state Senate passed an omnibus bill stuffed with proposals of the same kind that Lewis and others marched to end.
If Senate Bill 241 is passed by the full Legislature, it will restrict absentee voting for folks under 65 (who are in-state and not disabled). It will require ID for absentee vote applications and ballots, end Sunday voting, restrict early voting, void provisional ballots by voters not in their assigned precincts, and shift control of the State Elections Board away from the secretary of state to the Legislature.
The previous week, the Georgia statehouse passed HB531, which requires a photo ID for absentee voting, cuts early voting and election hours, and put limits on election funding.
These bills are part of a tsunami of over 250 voter suppression proposals introduced nationwide in response to the GOP loss in 2020.
Iowa, a state with no record of widespread voter fraud, just passed “election integrity” provisions to cut the state’s early voting period and close polls an hour early on election day. Gov Kim Reynolds justified the legislation, saying that it “strengthens uniformity by providing Iowa’s election officials with consistent parameters for Election Day, absentee voting, database maintenance, [and audit appeals] giving Iowans great confidence to cast their ballots.”
In Arizona, state leadership has proposed to disallow private funding for elections, to change election-related voting dates and to end same-day voter registration — which the state doesn’t even offer. Pending before the Supreme Court is an Arizona case that if approved, would allow provisional ballots cast in the wrong precinct to be thrown out, even for statewide offices, and limit residents’ options about who can submit their mail-in ballots. If approved by the court, the decision would weaken Section 2 of the VRA, the last protection that the legislation offers against racial voter discrimination.
Republicans justify changing the law by maintaining these lies about voter fraud and election theft. These untruths also cause voter suppression because they convince Republican voters their ballots don’t matter. Some 725,000 White Georgian Republicans who voted in the general election didn’t vote in the Senate runoffs, convinced by the former president’s harangue that their votes would not count. And White, GOP voters will be barred from voting as collateral damage if they get purged, can’t vote absentee, early or drop their ballot in a drop box under new rules in GOP-led states.
These proposals are the real enemy of election integrity. They will make impossible what we got in 2020, a fraud-free, fair and accessible election.
Chief Justice John Roberts’ decision in Shelby v. Holder was wrong. Voter suppression remains an urge of modern political parties, and that decision, to remove federal oversight, allowed an immediate increase in voter ID and similar election-threatening laws. These consequences had an impact on the outcome of the 2016 election and led to the dangerous expansion of the propaganda that elections are not fair in the U.S. and to this response to the GOP loss in 2020, this deluge of dangerous proposals.
Federal oversight in the form of H.R. 1 would void many of these pending proposals, and/or passage of the John Lewis Voting Rights Restoration Act would mean that voting laws would be vetted for discrimination nationwide. Federal oversight legislation won’t immediately solve the propaganda problem but it would protect elections, and this would be a step in the right direction.