The Legislature has another opportunity to deliver affordable and accessible insulin to Iowans. The last couple of years, two insulin bills that overwhelmingly passed the state house were ignored by the Senate Human Resources committee, letting these bills die.
What do these bills do? House File 262 would allow those who use insulin, epipens, and asthma inhalers to get an emergency prescription filled when their doctor is unable to be reached. House File 263 would cap insulin costs at $100 per month regardless of the type or quantity used. This is critical because Type 1 diabetics spend on average $6,000 on insulin per year. The price of insulin is forcing diabetics to ration, sometimes causing long-term health effects and even death.
Americans currently represent 50% of the insulin industry’s revenue while being only 15% of the global market. Why is that? Because bills like these are not being made into law. We know big pharma won’t willingly put people over their profits. It’s my hope that Sen. Jeff Edler, Chair of the Human Resources committee, schedules these bills for a vote this session before more diabetic Iowans are sacrificed for big pharma’s profits. I also hope that my fellow Iowans reach out to Senator Edler to support our diabetic neighbors.
Bri Moss is a member of the Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement Action Fund.