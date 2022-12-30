Much ado about 2022 ... there was plenty of good news and also not-so-good news. Here’s a look back at some of the issues that compelled commentary — and will probably continue to evoke opinions.
We’re excited to see the progress continue at the Field of Dreams in 2023, after Go the Distance Baseball officials this year unveiled their master plan for a premier tourist attraction and the largest private investment that Dyersville, Iowa, has ever seen. The ambitious $80 million master plan comes with the star power of Hall of Famer Frank Thomas and includes a permanent, 3,000-seat stadium around the Major League Baseball field adjacent to the movie site, a youth baseball complex, fieldhouse, hotel, amphitheater and more. That kind of investment and growth in tourism will be a huge win for Dyersville and its impact will be felt throughout Dubuque County and the surrounding area.
We were glad to see a majority of Iowa lawmakers listen to the voices of educators and reject Gov. Kim Reynolds’ Student First plan, which would siphon public dollars for use in private schools. It’s a bad idea — with far-reaching implications. Not only would such a voucher program not solve the problem it supposedly is intended to fix, but it would create new ones. We expect to see this idea return in January, and we’re hopeful Iowa educators will be heard.
Water quality in Iowa remains a perennial issue, and 2022 was no different. The goal for the year ahead should be simple: Do more. About half of the state’s waterways assessed in the past five years are considered impaired, including 76 waterbodies in Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties that require watershed improvement plans. That’s the same number as last year, so the state is not really improving. Stream monitoring shows we are still mostly going in the wrong direction. It’s important that Iowa officials seek opportunities to strengthen water quality efforts.
“Not in my backyard” projects were plentiful in 2022. From the Marine Hospital development in Galena, Ill., to the group home for youth from violent neighborhoods in Chicago and Milwaukee planned for Grant County, Wis., neighbors have had plenty to say. In the case of the latter project, nay-saying neighbors were enough to scrap the plans. In Dubuque, developments including the Switch Homes subdivision off of the Northwest Arterial, the planned industrial park off of the Southwest Arterial and turning the former St. Anthony School into apartments all drew concerns. Local officials must take care to hear, recognize and remediate when possible the concerns of area residents. But the lament of neighbors shouldn’t necessarily spike a project — especially plans that could bring long-term benefits to a broader area.
As we head into a new year that will feature new leaders in several county offices, we will reiterate our long-standing position that some of these offices need not be partisan. Is the business of running county government really dictated by a Republican or Democratic mindset? What would a Republican recorder do differently than a Democratic recorder? How does party manifest in the county treasurer’s office exactly? States should consider doing away with the D’s and R’s behind the names of county officials.
Dubuque city officials seem committed to getting both municipal swimming pools open in 2023, and that’s critical. The lifeguard shortage of 2021 wasn’t resolved in 2022, so Sutton Pool never opened. While the city made efforts to get kids from the Sutton neighborhood to Flora Pool via a free bus ride, it wasn’t the same, and there’s no doubt plenty of kids missed out on one of their favorite summer pastimes. We must do better in 2023.
Losing commercial air service was a devastating blow to the Dubuque community in 2022, but the team of local officials who worked together to lure ultra-low-cost carrier Avelo deserve credit for their winning efforts. Led by Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce, Dubuque is keeping up the full-court press on expanding air service.
After delays and an increase in price, the City of Dubuque is back on track with plans for a $2.46 million, first-phase improvement to Comiskey Park. Plans call for a splash pad, playground, basketball court, additional seating, bike racks and pavilions. This is exactly what Dubuque and this neighborhood need. Community investment in this well-used park could have a tremendous impact on a neighborhood with limited amenities. An improved gathering space could help build community in myriad ways.
And for the love of God, can Congress please make 2023 the year we stop having to spring forward and fall back for daylight saving time every year?
Editorials reflect the consensus of the Telegraph Herald Editorial Board.
