Much ado about 2022 ... there was plenty of good news and also not-so-good news. Here’s a look back at some of the issues that compelled commentary — and will probably continue to evoke opinions.

We’re excited to see the progress continue at the Field of Dreams in 2023, after Go the Distance Baseball officials this year unveiled their master plan for a premier tourist attraction and the largest private investment that Dyersville, Iowa, has ever seen. The ambitious $80 million master plan comes with the star power of Hall of Famer Frank Thomas and includes a permanent, 3,000-seat stadium around the Major League Baseball field adjacent to the movie site, a youth baseball complex, fieldhouse, hotel, amphitheater and more. That kind of investment and growth in tourism will be a huge win for Dyersville and its impact will be felt throughout Dubuque County and the surrounding area.

Editorials reflect the consensus of the Telegraph Herald Editorial Board.

