It is indeed unfortunate that American Airlines will end its air service at the Dubuque Airport. I’m sure it was a terrific effort by many to make air service to Dubuque happen. Between airport improvements and other subsidies, it was undoubtedly a big investment. I sincerely hope we find a new carrier.
The Northwest and Southwest arterials are a great asset to handle traffic around Dubuque. Again, a great deal of effort and money, and subject to continual maintenance and repair.
We now have an unprecedented opportunity to resume passenger train service from Dubuque to Chicago by accessing the available Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funds. Access to Chicago as an economic, cultural and recreational hub would be great for Dubuque. Train travel is safe, reliable and eco-friendly. Trains provide economic development to the communities they serve. A ticket price of $30 was used by the recent feasibility study. The airport and passenger rail are not actually competitors, but it would be great to have both.
One thing is certain, the train service will not happen without advocacy by our people, businesses, organizations and civic leaders. Same as the jet service and road construction. But we must begin to advocate for the train now while this unprecedented opportunity is available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.