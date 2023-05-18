I am very proud of my kids this weekend. I know a lot of mothers say that today, in celebration of our accomplishments large and small over the years.
But this was special. In fact, I think it is huge. And I wish more parents acted like this.
Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
I am very proud of my kids this weekend. I know a lot of mothers say that today, in celebration of our accomplishments large and small over the years.
But this was special. In fact, I think it is huge. And I wish more parents acted like this.
Even though raising children was never on the top of my list of priorities, we ended up with three. There are many good reasons to have children. For me, one of the reasons I’m glad I raised children is that now I can give parenting advice.
And so I do.
Some parents think we are raising these little people to be our friends. We are not.
Good parents raise these little people to be the kind of adult we want to work with. If we want people working around us to be responsible for their actions, show up on time for work, fulfill their proper assignments, and meet their obligations, it is our job to raise those kinds of adults.
Parents need to hold up our part of the bargain. We must follow through with our obligation to train this little person. We need to keep our promises.
If little Suzy is throwing a fit and you tell her that she cannot go to the birthday party if she acts like that …
Do not take her to the birthday party if she throws a fit. Keep your promises.
Don’t tell her she can settle for punishment later. Do not console her by taking her shopping instead.
Let her pay the price for her misbehavior. Let her suffer the consequences of not listening to your authority.
Mostly by the age of 3 or 4, you can rest assured she will be disappointed. And she just might figure out why she missed that fun birthday party.
Obviously, this could put the parent in a bind. It might be inconvenient for the adult. It might change those carefully laid parental plans …
Guess what? Nobody cares about the parental plan. The parent’s only job is to teach that child not to throw a fit if she wants to go to the birthday party.
And that is what my kids accomplished this weekend. One parent and one child stayed home from the soccer game. Guess what? They both survived.
It is too soon to know for sure if the 5-year old learned anything about missing a soccer because he was throwing a fit. I doubt if the parent has huge regrets about missing one soccer game.
But thank you, kids, for taking your parenting seriously. Thank you for helping the rest of the world look forward to having someone show up for work on time and do their job while they are there.
(Please Google “Dr. John Rosemond” and buy a book or six, because he has the best advice anywhere on how to raise well-behaved and successful adults. I hope nobody promised you it would be easy.)
Mary Hayward is a retired rural mail carrier and proud grandma of seven who loves to help wherever she can in her community.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.