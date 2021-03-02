When I saw the headline on Victor Davis Hanson’s column last week, I anticipated three things.
Hanson’s column on the death of talk radio icon Rush Limbaugh came with the suggested headline: “We have lost an American genius,” which we published on Friday.
I knew that a segment of our readership loathed Limbaugh and considered him to be a driving wedge in the partisan divide, and those folks would be incensed by that column.
I also knew many of our readers would wholly agree with Hanson and had for decades considered Rush both politically insightful and highly entertaining.
And I figured I’d hear from some of both of those readers.
Called it.
Some wanted to vent, declaring their impression of Limbaugh was the polar opposite of Hanson’s view. Others said they were happy to see their perspective represented occasionally on our editorial page, after years of seeing editorial columnists constantly bash Donald Trump throughout his presidency.
Both views are valid. The likes of Victor Davis Hanson and Star Parker are on one end of the spectrum; other columnists like Clarence Page and Cynthia Tucker occupy the other end. There is not a reader alive who can agree with everything that publishes on our editorial pages over the course of a month because viewpoints represent a vast breadth of opinions. That’s what editorial pages should be like.
Even the more moderate or centrist columnist can aggravate readers. Jonah Goldberg, an old-school conservative who did plenty of bashing of the Trump White House, infuriates supporters of the former president, who don’t see Goldberg as a “true” Republican. And some of Goldberg’s views bug our liberal readers as well.
All in all, I consider that a decent balance. If you read something on this page that compels you to write a letter to express your own view — please do.
I give great credit to all those who continue to read the columnists they disagree with. We live in a time when you can easily filter the news you watch, listen to and read as well as the social media commenters you follow so that we rarely have to hear an opposing viewpoint. I think that’s a mistake, and it further divides us. How can we ever hope to find common ground when those on the furthest reaches of the spectrum know nothing of the viewpoints of even the middle?
This editorial page will remain one of the places where all viewpoints are represented. When you read something that compels you to comment, go ahead and write a letter to the editor, and let’s keep the discourse going in a civil way. That kind of robust discussion on the issues of the day can be enlightening and good for all of us.
Check out TH Regional Spelling Bee
Throughout the tri-state area, and in pockets across the country, there are youngsters devoting hours on end to prepare for a shot at the Super Bowl of student competitions: the Scripps National Spelling Bee.
The road to the big one begins here with the 34th annual Telegraph Herald Regional Spelling Bee.
For more than three decades, the TH has hosted the region’s top spellers, and we are proud to have sent our champions on an expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C., for the Scripps National Spelling Bee. We were disappointed for Saanvi Ram, a student at George Washington Middle School, who won the TH Regional Spelling Bee last year and secured her spot in the Scripps National Spelling Bee. But the 2020 bee was suspended due to COVID-19.
For now, the 2021 bee is scheduled to go on, and we’re happy to send a participant.
Who that will be will be determined Saturday, March 6, when local spellers compete in our local bee, hosted at the Diamond Jo Casino Harbor Room and supported by our sponsor, Loras College. Attendance is limited to participants, but you can watch it live at TelegraphHerald.com.