Incumbent Dubuque County Supervisors Ann McDonough and Jay Wickham each have an excellent command of local issues, managed to lower the county’s tax rate and hold a vision for leading the county in the right direction. McDonough and Wickham decidedly earn the Telegraph Herald Editorial Board’s endorsement for re-election.
But that doesn’t mean the two Democrats don’t have room for improvement.
Over the past two years, this Editorial Board has called out tension, bickering and downright bad behavior exhibited at county supervisors board meetings, stemming from the sometimes toxic dynamic between McDonough and Wickham. Events culminated with a formal complaint by McDonough last year and follow-up with a county human resources official. Wickham and McDonough each told the TH Editorial Board that they are committed to an improved relationship and maintaining civil discourse.
That’s a positive step, and we hope it’s just the beginning. To remain effective leaders, county supervisors must be able to disagree respectfully and hear differing opinions without turning combative. Republican Supervisor Harley Pothoff has done a good job of keeping county board meetings running smoothly, but he shouldn’t be cast in the role of referee.
With the history of antagonism between the two incumbents, it might seem that new blood would be a positive change for the board. But Republican challengers Wayne Kennicker and Doran Bush would not bring the skills and views needed to effectively serve the county.
A career electric utility worker, Kenniker was elected as mayor of Sageville in 2019 and reelected last year. A near-lifetime resident of Sageville, he has taken a more prominent public role in recent years, becoming a regular voice of opposition to county mask requirements during the COVID-19 pandemic. His presence at county Board of Health meetings was consistently to object to the board’s recommendations intended to protect public health but viewed by Kenniker as infringement on citizens’ rights.
Kenniker facilitates the Dubuque County Patriots, a group he describes as interested in learning more and engaging around political and community issues. The Patriots were highly vocal regarding the mask mandate and other government decisions regarding COVID-19, often in contrast to medical science. They also have repeatedly promoted the false idea that the last presidential election was stolen and cast doubt on the integrity of elections. The group shared a video claiming the Jan. 6 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol was an inside job targeting then-President Donald Trump’s supporters.
While Kenniker said he doesn’t necessarily agree with the more extreme views espoused on the group’s Facebook page, he continues to champion the group. Kenniker stated his belief that much of the scientific data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as the Iowa Department of Public Health, was “filtered in a political manner.”
Doran Bush was motivated to join the supervisors race because he didn’t appreciate the “games played by government” during the pandemic and, specifically, the county mask mandate.
The owner and operator of KB Trucking LLC with a background in the construction industry, Bush believes he could be an asset in discussion on the county’s approach to road projects. Bush said he would support paving more county roads. That would be a reversal to just a few years ago when the county had more miles of paved roads than every other Iowa county except one, and Dubuque County was spending more on road upkeep than any other county in the state. Though roads tops his list of issues of interest, he hadn’t looked at the five-year roads plan and, in fact, said he hadn’t gone “in depth on what the issues are that are coming up” before supervisors.
Bush said he doesn’t believe county supervisors should ever go into closed session discussions (as the board does to discuss legal matters, for example) and believes votes should be based on feedback from constituents gleaned from a social media channel. In short, Bush is ill-prepared to represent the county.
Meanwhile, McDonough and Wickham aptly represented the county through the real work of decision-making through the pandemic and beyond. They labored over numerous proposals to determine the best way to spend federal aid and best support county businesses, and reached out to citizens via a survey to get constituent input on the decisions.
Over the past years, supervisors have lowered the property tax levy by 15% for cities, 10% for unincorporated areas — the biggest decrease in decades. This year, the county’s portion of taxes on citizens’ bills actually went down.
Capital improvements over the past few years include a complete revamping of the 911 system and new 911 radios. The desperately needed West campus improvements for departments including roads, engineering, health and zoning were completed, as well as a brand new Farley shop building. Wickham became the first supervisor to join the County Conservation Board, and in his tenure, the county gained three new parks. Additionally, the to-do list of work on county roads and bridges is in the best shape it’s been in years.
McDonough and Wickham’s interactions with each other on the board have shown improvement, and this endorsement comes with the understanding that both are willing and able to work effectively together. Both cited the need to develop a strategic plan for the county, an effort that got derailed by the pandemic. Such a plan would provide a good framework to help guide decision-making. McDonough and Wickham remain best suited to serve Dubuque County.
