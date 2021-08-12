My spring letter in the TH expressed shame for Iowa’s governor and Rep. Ashley Hinson over their lack of concern for the children at our border. My shame today is for Rep. Kevin McCarthy for “jokingly” saying he might just hit Speaker Nancy Pelosi with her gavel as she hands it to him (made at the Tennessee Statesmen’s Dinner.)
I’m waiting to hear Rep. Hinson ask him to apologize. I’m hoping she does. Rep. Hinson’s voting record shows her lack of empathy for people, especially those that are in need of help. She voted no on the Violence Against Women Act. No on the American Rescue Plan, which included a $1,400 check. No on the approximately $250 a month per child from the Child Tax Credit for six months. No on increased $300 unemployment funds. She agreed Iowans didn’t need it. No on investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, but she says she backs the blue. No on PFAS regulations, the chemicals that build up in our bodies. No on the For the People Act protecting our right to vote. Go to: https://justfacts.votesmart.org/candidate/key-votes/168783/ashley-hinson and see her voting record that ignores Iowans’ needs.
Rep. Hinson likes to remind us that she is a mom. What kind of mother leaves children the future she is promoting? What kind of mom holds up men like McCarthy as role models for their sons? Let her know how she’s letting them and all of us down.