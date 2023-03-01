After a 30-year executive leadership career with CHS and Land O’Lakes in the Twin Cities, I returned to my roots in Northwest Iowa to raise crops and cattle. As a farmer, I fully understand and share a farmer’s deep connection for the land.

My move home just happened to coincide with the buildup phase of our great biofuels industry. I liked what I saw, so I invested in it. Today I serve on the board of an ethanol company and am the president of the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association.

Al Giese is a northwest Iowa farmer, a board member of Quad County Corn Processors and president of the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association.

