After four years of lies, insults, vulgarity, false promises and political division, I thought he had reached his zenith with his unproven (and ridiculous) claims of a fraudulent election, and refusal to concede he had lost. Man, I thought, what more can he do to further degrade the office?
Well, we soon found out. On Jan. 6 he incited a mob riot which resulted in the forceful invasion of the U.S. Capitol Building, the deaths of several people (including a police officer), and the need to call in additional police and National Guard forces to restore order. Even Fox News condemned his actions, and his feeble response to the illegal actions he had encouraged.
When historians assess President Trump’s legacy, this will likely be the hallmark event by which he is most remembered. It was a truly historical event, and President Trump can proudly(?) claim credit for making it happen.
Well done, Mr. President, you sure know how to go out with a bang! How sad.