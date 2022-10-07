In the pandemic, classrooms were turned into blinking screens. Lessons were delivered across a lit media curtain, through a computer, as cold as the plastic and as unreal as the tin of that technology. Quips and humorous anecdotes served as personal interaction.
Do not believe that face time on a screen is the same as in-person learning. It is an old and terrible lie that we are together when we communicate across the internet.
In pandemic changes, with the computer as the classroom, students could leave without the teacher’s knowledge. The student attendance was shown in an icon at a side bar. That side loaf of icons could deceive; it was just representing the participant. Was the person there? If they did not answer a question, they might later have said they were, but did not hear, their computer didn’t pass the question through.
Down the sharply lit corridors of computer screens that became the world of students and instruction, voices charged ahead. The use of Youtube grew. The voices competed. They hurled themselves at the computer screens. Office by office, instruction grappled in environments of electric lights and impersonal lessons.
College coursework came with a lit screen and a side bar of student names. That was reality.
The instructor blazed a trail but knew serious student apathy had arrived. The face-to-face class was now the old process. In-person lessons were gone, antiquated.
Socrates might not have answered his call to teach as quickly if he knew that he might never see another human being, except inside a 22-by-16-inch flat screen of margins and microphones.
Without full contact, the game was off. Being there was dismissed, abandoned. No personal, face-to-face interaction. That is what the classroom became. Many instructors were confounded by teaching with a computer. Many quit. Many worried about the effect this had.
Learning was enfeebled. Often students locked out the video. Instructor knowledge of their being present was missing. Without understanding, teachers rolled down the side bar and queried about the day’s topics. The student lacked familiarity with peers. The reciprocal give-and-take of the college classroom had been quashed.
According to the philosopher Buber, all relationship is I and Thou. In online class, how much of the I and Thou is there? No one could say for sure. The social psychologist Vygotsky wrote that learning takes place inside relationship. Learning arrives in our relatedness, in being there with others.
There was an energy in those old face-to-face classes that cannot be overestimated. We teachers walked that room, made those contacts, pulled at those curious faces and yanked them into the discussion. We made authenticity a rule, our genuineness and our own interest in the subjects at hand tempting the students to engage. A shrug of the shoulder, a turn of the neck and eye contact, that was important language. We enjoyed interrelatedness, and those of us who were any good at the work would have done it free of charge because we understood that it mattered. The student knew where we stood, knew that they mattered and knew those in-betweens of our humanity, places where one person meets the other.
Of course, we cannot risk health. Of course, we need to protect everyone.
As we reached out in classrooms across screens, blips of lights, many of us learned a laptop does not hold the light of learning that being with another does. Analog lessons cannot create the learning done person to person.
The class of computer-integrated circuitry missed the great lessons of humanity and learning, where flesh and blood, empathy and the in-between places where we understand each other, are finally the true points of learning.
Trenkle is a community college teacher, resident of Dubuque and the author of two books about Dubuque.
