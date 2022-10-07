In the pandemic, classrooms were turned into blinking screens. Lessons were delivered across a lit media curtain, through a computer, as cold as the plastic and as unreal as the tin of that technology. Quips and humorous anecdotes served as personal interaction.

Do not believe that face time on a screen is the same as in-person learning. It is an old and terrible lie that we are together when we communicate across the internet.

Trenkle is a community college teacher, resident of Dubuque and the author of two books about Dubuque.

