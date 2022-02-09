Iowans respect leaders who understand their struggles, advocate for a better Iowa and stand up for what’s right and fair. That is exactly the type of leader Liz Mathis has been, as a journalist, a nonprofit leader and a legislator.
As a former member of the U.S. House, I was disheartened to see freshman Congresswoman Ashley Hinson take credit for a project that will be funded by the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that she not only voted against — but slammed — calling the bill “Washington gamesmanship and spending at its worst.”
Rebuilding roads, bridges, and locks and dams is critical for Iowa farmers, businesses and industries to move their grain and products to market and fix supply-chain issues that are driving inflation.
The freshman congresswoman will need to review bills and vote either for or against; bills will have aspects she likes and dislikes. There is not a “maybe” vote in Congress, you are either “yay” or “nay.” Ashley Hinson voted against the infrastructure bill, and she must own that.
Too often, elected leaders succumb to the pressure of their leadership and take votes that hurt the people they were supposed to represent. Hinson voting no and sending out a statement claiming credit for only the parts she likes is dishonest. Iowans do not look kindly on this.
Northeast Iowa deserves a representative who has demonstrated that she will reach across the aisle to get things done. Liz Mathis has proven herself to be that kind of legislator.
The author served in U.S. Congress representing Iowa’s 2nd District until his retirement in 2021.