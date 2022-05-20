I don’t know all the reasons the Dubuque Community School committee considered in recommending certain books be removed from curriculum’s required reading list. As reported in the TH, the only reason given was that student’s “felt uncomfortable” with the books’ use of racial slurs.
I grew up in White Dubuque and was, in my youth, guilty of the same misguided thinking depicted in these books. My 16 years of formal education ended before any of these books were published, but my later reading of “To Kill a Mockingbird” profoundly affected my attitude toward people different from me. I’ve since reread the book and viewed the movie several times, and it still affects me. I haven’t read the other books mentioned, but it seems they could have the same impact.
Sure, I was uncomfortable with what I read. It also made me mindful and regretful of my earlier mindset. I wish books of this type had been required reading for me at a younger age. Literature has a way of helping us understand things much better than impersonal history lessons.
Feeling uncomfortable with the real world is something we all have to face sooner or later. Don’t deny our students an opportunity to learn valuable life lessons while they’re still young, just because it might make them uncomfortable. Better in the classroom than out on the street.
I hope the school board will respectfully review the committee’s recommendations, and then reject them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.