Iowa’s latest list of “impaired waters” shows the state going in the wrong direction keeping our lakes, rivers and streams clean. This is not the 2020 vision we want to see as we approach the 50th anniversary of Earth Day next April.
The Maquoketa River, as well as Catfish, Whitewater and Cloie creeks in Dubuque County are among those with the lowest rating, and the Mississippi River is on the list for the length of Iowa, beginning at the Turkey River. Others, such as Hewitt Creek and most segments of the Little Maquoketa, were not assessed.
Voters label a range of conservation issues as “extremely” or “very serious” problems. What’s at the top? Pollution of rivers, lakes, and streams: 64%, up from 41% in 2012. The three most important conservation goals of voters, according to Dave Metz of FM3 Research: Protecting drinking water quality (87%); protecting oceans and the fish that live in them (73%); protecting lakes, rivers and streams (72%).
Dubuque County supervisors recognized water quality challenges when they engaged the University of Dubuque in stream testing as part of the Catfish Creek Watershed Management Authority. The City of Dubuque is considering major upstream investments to reduce nitrate pollution from farm runoff reaching the wastewater treatment plant.
Most recently, in partnership with the Federal Emergency Management Administration, the county engaged an engineering firm to assess flood risks to infrastructure due to intense storms. Depending on the results, the work will put the county at the front of the line for FEMA’s Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) program, which will make major investments in pre-disaster mitigation projects.
While surface water quality and quantity have received the most attention, groundwater quality is also a concern. Initial research suggests that northeast Iowa has problems similar to southwest Wisconsin in the contamination of private wells used for drinking water.
Recently — with former State Rep. Patti Ruff, now Clayton County sanitarian and zoning administrator — I convened a meeting with officials from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and other stakeholders. Directors of the Center for Health Effects of Environmental Contamination at the University of Iowa volunteered to propose a research study to document the prevalence, significance and sources of private well pollution in the region. Stay tuned.
Local officials are taking the lead to address water quality in Iowa, but that doesn’t take the state off the hook. In many respects, the Legislature has been AWOL from the fight, leaving it up to “volunteers” to clean up our water and protect our natural resources.
Iowa House Democrats want to do more. We have created a Conservation and Environment Working Group to identify future priorities in this and related areas. As ranking member on the House Appropriations Committee for Natural Resources, Agriculture and Environmental Protection, I will host an Earth Year 2020 “huddle,” 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Loras College’s Wahlert Hall. The purpose: To discuss investing public and private time, treasure and talent to address climate disruption and secure our water, air, land, wildlife and outdoor recreation opportunities for future generations.
Yes, I have ideas of my own. I will solicit feedback on them at this and other meetings with colleagues around the state. For example,
how can we expand the use of stream buffers? Can we save the Resource Enhancement and Protection Program, which is expiring? What about Iowa’s Natural Resources and Outdoor Recreation Trust Fund, which has never been entrusted with funds since being approved by voters in 2010?
How can we celebrate the 100th anniversary of our state park system? Most state and county parks have streams running through them, many on the impaired waters list. Let’s not wait another
50 years to get flowing the other way on clean water.