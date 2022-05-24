The recent release of the Feasibility Study for the Rockford to Dubuque Passenger Rail Extension was kind of a milestone for our passenger rail advocacy group, Ride the Rail. If you want a good review of the feasibility study, please send us an email and we can send you the link to our Zoom call on May 24 featuring the lead engineer from the study, Dan Schulte, Quandel Consulting.
One area asked of the study is to estimate startup costs and annual operating costs. While it is normal to be concerned about costs, and they make splashy headlines, they don’t provide a full picture to make a business decision.
A limitation of the study is that while benefits are briefly addressed, the return on investment (ROI) is not fully determined. A balanced look at the route should look at ROI and put the development costs in perspective. This business case ROI should be available from the next planning study. A grant request for that has already been submitted to Illinois Department of Transportation.
Keep in mind other significant transit projects like the Southwest Arterial and proposed Dubuque Regional Airport improvements all have significant costs and funding streams.
The Dubuque to Rockford extension route meets many of the stated goals of the passenger rail portion of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and stands a fair shot at securing that. We shouldn’t interfere with that possible grant application by dismissing the route based on being partly informed.
Illinois has been very supportive of passenger rail and would likely bear the brunt of the costs of the route. Iowa should partner with Illinois. Illinois plans to cover all the net annual operating costs of the Chicago to Rockford segment beginning service in 2025.
The list of benefits to route communities is long and varied. Passenger rail offers safe, comfortable, quiet, reliable, environmentally friendly transportation with wi-fi to keep you connected and productive. Economic development, business travel, student travel, tourism, will all benefit. A good connection to a major economic, travel, cultural, sports, entertainment and shopping hub like Chicago greatly improves our “community attractiveness.”
By the way, how much did that last tank of gas cost and did you know the feasibility study used a $30 fare in their calculations?
If you like the route, please join us. If you are still a skeptic, please wait for the return on investment report to make your informed business decision. The recent feasibility study release and the infrastructure law represent our best opportunity to obtain the route and it should not be wasted. This is about keeping Dubuque (and all route communities) a good place to live.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.