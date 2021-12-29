The City of Dubuque could have some state-of-the-art parking technology in the coming year, now that the City Council has given the green light to creating a strategy for downtown parking.
We’re all for planning. But a couple aspects of this approach bear contemplation.
The City Council unanimously agreed to spend as much as $325,000 on a consultant who would explore the expansion of advanced parking technology throughout downtown and assess the area’s overall future transportation needs.
The project would look into smart parking and mobility management, examining parking and traffic data on which the city could base future parking and transportation efficiency improvements. That could include the implementation of parking space kiosks to replace individual meters and license plate readers in parking ramps. Software also could be developed that would inform residents searching for a parking spot of available spaces downtown.
While the City Council might be enamored with high-tech parking tools, it doesn’t feel like the right fit for Dubuque.
The move toward smart meters began with a three-month pilot program by the city — one that started in March of 2020. If you weren’t downtown much in the spring of 2020, we can tell you, no one was. In the early days of the pandemic, the streets were eerily quiet. We’re not sure what the city gleaned from that trial period. But no matter, the city seemed highly interested in smart meters regardless of the outcome of the trial balloon.
Very likely, that’s because the city anticipates an uptick in revenue when the smart technology alerts city staffers to expired meters. Keep in mind, in many (all?) cities that employ smart meters, the kiosk companies receive a cut of the money the meters take in. It stands to reason then, that if cities find it makes financial sense to spend hundreds of thousands on the meters and can afford to give a cut of revenue to the meter company, then cities must anticipate taking in a lot more money from parking fees and tickets. Is it that important to capture every nickel?
Also, in a town of 60,000, do we really need an app to tell us where an available parking spot is? When was the last time you pulled into a parking ramp in Dubuque and found no vacancy?
It feels a little like the motivation comes from city officials and council members liking the idea of having cutting-edge parking technology. But bragging rights aren’t compelling enough to merit a significant investment.
Asked about parking downtown, the average citizen likely would bring up the proliferation of parking ramps and the commitment the city made to build another parking ramp — at a cost of $20 million — to accommodate the expansion of Cottingham & Butler and HTLF into the structure formerly known as the Roshek Building, as well as to fulfill a commitment to provide parking spaces to Dupaco Community Credit Union for its new space in the Millwork District.
City staff say they do plan to have the consultant talk with all three companies to gain a better perspective on future parking and mobility needs, such as determining how many employees will continue working from home after the pandemic. That’s a good idea. It’s just coming about two years after the city agreed to build the ramp. We can understand the city’s interest in supporting the move by two of downtown Dubuque’s oldest, largest and most established companies. But it sure seems like there could have been more conversation about the need for a parking ramp.
And now, months later, we’re ready to set about planning out downtown parking. That sound you hear is the barn door closing as the horse trots down the lane.
Smart technology doesn’t necessarily need to be the top priority in creating a future downtown parking plan. Focusing on making the most of the space we have without continued spending should be.