It was a beautiful honor to see Dubuque’s Army Reserve facility renamed this week for one of its local fallen soldiers.
A ceremony on Sunday officially designated the facility as the Spc. Ronald D. Rennison Army Reserve Center. Rennison was a Dubuque native who was one of 292 servicemembers who lost their lives in Operation Desert Storm in 1991.
Rennison entered the U.S. Army in 1987 and trained as a motorized transport operator. While stationed in South Korea, he logged 20,000 miles of accident-free driving. He also completed missions in Honduras and Eqypt before he was honorably discharged in 1990.
Rennison was recalled to duty early in 1991, after Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait. He was in Saudi Arabia on Feb. 25, 1991, when an Iraqi Scud missile struck the makeshift barracks housing the 14th Quartermaster Detachment. The attack killed 27 Americans, including Rennison. The war ended three days later.
A salute to the Army Reserve for recognizing Rennison, who gave the greatest sacrifice for his country.
Let this facility serve as a reminder of the men and women who served and sacrificed, with the thanks of a grateful community.
Last month, the Dubuque County sheriff requested and county supervisors approved the addition of a full-time social worker position for the county jail. The move marks a significant step in the right direction as law enforcement officials are dealing with more and more mental health issues and substance abuse among inmates.
This new staff position, specifically trained to meet those needs, can help connect inmates with resources and services before their release. That could help with the current cycle of seeing the same inmates time and again.
At the time the funding was approved, Sheriff Joe Kennedy said there were more than two dozen inmates dealing with mental health issues in the jail. Issues arising from their illness often result in behaviors that lengthen their stays in jail. Meanwhile, jailers and deputies aren’t necessarily equipped to address the problem. Officials hope to have someone in the new role in August.
The growing intersection of mental health and law enforcement has elevated issues and stress at the county jail. It’s good to see leaders seeking solutions to curb this trend.
As the hot humid summer proceeds, it remains disappointing that one of Dubuque’s two pools is out of commission for lack of staff.
A partial solution has been the city’s effort to provide free transportation this summer to the open Flora Pool for North End residents who no longer can walk to Sutton Pool to go swimming.
The service picks up residents at Sutton and several other stops. The seven-day route, which runs throughout the summer, will cost the city $39,434.
In the first three weeks of providing the service in June, the shuttle had transported 184 passengers. While kids from the Sutton neighborhood have made their way to Flora by other means besides just the shuttle, that’s still a pretty meager daily turnout.
It underscores the need to put plans in place now to enable the full opening of both pools in 2023. From the perspective of kids, two big, beautiful pools with multiple water play activities are among the greatest amenities Dubuque has to offer — especially on a humid summer day. Here’s hoping city officials have a game plan for recruiting lifeguards for next year that begins now.
