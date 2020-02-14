Why didn’t the Telegraph Herald report mention the Dubuque County employee raises in dollars (common sense) as well as percentages. If the sheriff salary is $100K per year, a 3% raise equates to $3,000. Whereas a 2.8% increase on a salary of half that is well, less than half that amount. What other benefits do the county employees get? Health insurance? IPERS? What is the total compensation?
The Social Security cost of living increase for 2020 is 1.6% and there is the $9.10 increase in the Part B premium. For a person receiving $1,000 a month Social Security payment in 2019 that increase of $16 minus the Part B premium of $144.60 leaves a person with $871.40. Then there is also the usual annual increase in the cost of the Medicare supplement and Part D premium. Will there also be an increase in property taxes?