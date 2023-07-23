As Congress works through the process of reauthorizing the Federal Aviation Administration for five years, it’s great to see federal representatives working with local officials to land a win for air service to Dubuque Regional Airport.
The U.S. House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed a reauthorization bill Thursday with bipartisan support that includes some key points that could help Dubuque. The chamber voted, 351-67, to approve the bill, while the Senate is considering its own version of the legislation.
Federal officials must make sure these key components remain part of the reauthorization.
Recommended for you
Dubuque-area officials have been hard at work in recent months in an effort to return legacy airline service to Dubuque Regional Airport after American Airlines stopped offering flights between Dubuque and Chicago last year. Dubuque Regional Airport Director Todd Dalsing said the FAA authorization is a chance for Congress to address some of the problems that led to the cancellation.
The House’s version of the bill contains provisions similar to language Rep. Ashley Hinson secured through her work on the House Appropriations Committee requiring the federal government to prioritize airports that have lost service when considering federal grant applications. This is significant for Dubuque Regional Airport. A Small Community Air Service Development grant currently supports the Dubuque airport to the tune of $1.3 million. Local officials are hopeful this new language will boost chances to see that grant increase to $2.1 million, which would go along way toward supporting local efforts to land a legacy carrier.
Additionally, the legislation could provide some relief from another component that has negatively impacted the industry in general and Dubuque in particular: the pilot shortage.
Local officials have urged federal representatives to amend current rules dictating the amount and type of flight training hours needed to fly commercially, as well as moving the mandatory retirement age for pilots from 65 to 67.
Current standards call for 1,500 flight hours to work as a commercial pilot. The requirement had been just 250 flight hours until a change in 2009, and the threshold for pilots trained in other countries remains at 250. A rollback in the number of hours needed or allowing pilots to count more hours of simulated flight toward the requirements would go a long way toward easing the shortage.
Likewise, allowing healthy pilots to continue to fly a couple of years beyond 65 seems like a reasonable change that could contribute to addressing the problem.
The Regional Airline Association supports such a change, calling it “a modest change that allows retention of more experienced captains, who can in turn fly alongside and mentor new first officers, helping to stabilize attrition.” Besides, should we really be pushing pilots out of flight decks before they are even eligible for full Social Security benefits?
Whether those changes make it into the final reauthorization remains to be seen. The House-passed version did not include a change in the hours requirement, and President Joe Biden — the 80-year-old president running for reelection — opposes a change in the mandatory retirement age. But as the Senate wrangles the many components of the measure, negotiations will continue.
It’s positive to see representatives including Hinson and Sen. Chuck Grassley working to support the measures that would help return legacy air service to Dubuque. A tip of the captain’s hat to Dalsing and local officials working hard to keep this issue top of mind in Washington.
Editorials reflect the consensus of the Telegraph Herald Editorial Board.