Two weeks ahead of the November election, and the letters to the editor are still pouring in.
If you’ve been busy crafting the perfectly worded endorsement of your favorite candidate, step up the pace because the clock is ticking. We’ll have a quiet period of a few days before the election in which no political letters will run, and there is a fairly long queue now, so get them in this week, if possible.
A few things to remember:
- Keep your letter short — longer isn’t necessarily better, and 250 words is the maximum.
- Use your own words. You can’t copy and paste something you read on the internet and sign your name to it. We’re getting pretty good at sniffing those out.
- Get to the point — and have a point beyond, “I’m voting for Candidate A and you should, too.”
- While we still accept handwritten letters, the backlog makes getting these processed a challenge. If at all possible, please send your letter electronically, either by submitting on TelegraphHerald.com or by emailing THletters@THMedia.com.
- All letters, including those within the word-count limit, are subject to abridgment and editing.
- We know we have our regulars, who submit letters often. But we want to make room for everybody. This year we’ve seen some new names among those taking the time to express an opinion, and that’s great to see. We keep letters from the same author at least 30 days apart, or longer if the subject is similar. And no more than six letters per calendar year from an individual, regardless of topic.
- In general, these letters are not accepted: “Thank-you” messages, letters that are not exclusive to the TH, letters copied from websites or other sources, letters of a commercial nature, most poetry, personal attacks, “open” letters directed to other parties, extensive biblical citations and petitions.
- If we receive more letters than we can accommodate, a representative sample will be published. It can be interesting to hear various perspectives on a subject. But when the topic seems to be exhausted, we’ll draw it to a close. So don’t delay if you want to weigh in on a hot topic.
I believe a robust newspaper letters section is one of the hallmarks of an engaged readership, and I love to see this page be a forum for civil discourse. Keep up the good work, readers, and keep writing.