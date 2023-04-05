Last summer, the Iowa Supreme slammed the door on open government by brushing off inconvenient claims of legislative logrolling and late-night shenanigans.

The court’s conservative majority was so eager to overturn itself on abortion rights that it fashioned a convoluted justification for the unconstitutional process lawmakers used to pass a 24-hour waiting period for abortions.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.