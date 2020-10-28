Two topics stand out to me regarding the current political climate and election — character of a candidate and the importance of factual information.
Character: Character is an important consideration when voting for the highest office in the land (or any leadership position). Presidential historian Doris Kearns Goodwin, who has closely studied Abraham Lincoln and Franklin D. Roosevelt, among others, said her work has led her to identify the following qualities as characteristics of those great leaders: humility, empathy, self-awareness, and self-regulation.
Does the current president hold those qualities? The character of a person does not exist in a vacuum — it permeates across all areas of their life, all areas of their work, and in the case of a president, the nation. To those who feel Donald Trump’s words and actions aren’t consequential enough to sway them from a political party they identify with — even if for a single issue — I hope those individuals have thoroughly considered the ramifications of his character.
Facts: In the age of social media, a 24-hour news cycle, and news sources that range from extremely conservative to extremely liberal, identifying bias in the information we read, hear or watch has never been more important. A July/August 2020 AARP Bulletin published a list of independent fact-checking sites. Here are a few to utilize in confirming the accuracy of what you hear: FactCheck.org, PolitiFact.com, LeadStories.com, Snopes.com. Let’s perform our due diligence before we vote!